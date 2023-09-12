Daily Horoscope: September 13, 2023

The moon enters helpful, thoughtful earth sign Virgo at 1:18 AM. Boundaries may be set as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces at 6:31 AM. The moon meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo at 6:04 PM, which can find us gaining important emotional insights.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Virgo and opposes Saturn in Pisces, which might find you super focused on your responsibilities, and perhaps realizing you need a break! A project could be revisited as the moon meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! You may be setting boundaries with friends as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, or revisiting something you love as the moon meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Virgo, which can find you focused on your home and family life. You might be setting boundaries at work as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, and reconnecting with the past as the moon meets your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in Virgo.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Virgo, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and an important discussion comes to a head as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces. An old idea may be revisited as the moon meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Virgo, and important decisions about money are made as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces. The moon meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which could find you reworking your budget.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, encouraging you to connect with your emotions. You may be setting boundaries with business or romantic partners as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces. You could be revisiting an idea you wanted to explore in the past as the moon meets your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in Virgo.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to slow down and rest—but work stress might distract you as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces. It’s time to set boundaries around your availability. The moon meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which may find you thinking about something long forgotten.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your focus turns to your social life today as the moon enters Virgo. The moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, asking whether you’re really prioritizing your happiness. The moon meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which can find you reconnecting with an old friend.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your attention turns to your career today as the moon enters Virgo. The moon opposes Saturn in Pisces, which could find you taking care of responsibilities at home, too. The moon meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo, and you may finally receive the recognition you deserve!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo and opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which can find you making an important decision or setting a firm boundary around communication. The moon meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which could bring you a message that was delayed.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Virgo and opposes your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Pisces, which could find you making an important financial decision. The moon meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo, and you might be tying up loose ends.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your focus turns to partnership as the moon enters your opposite sign Virgo, and important decisions about the future are made as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces. You might find yourself needing to be more firm! The moon meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which could mean reconnecting with someone from your past.