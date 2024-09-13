Daily Horoscope: September 13, 2024

The waxing gibbous Moon forms two notable aspects today. The first is a challenging square with Venus under Libra, suggesting heightened stress regarding matters of the heart or wallet. The second is a sextile with Saturn retrograde, which will, fortunately, provide some much-needed emotional stability and maturity to help you encounter whatever conflicts Venus may represent. Indeed, sometimes the best decisions in life are also the hardest.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Moon and Venus’ tense square might try to increase conflicts within close relationships or financial statuses, but luckily, you have a favorable sextile between Mars and Mercury on your side. Don’t be afraid to speak your truth today, Aries. With your thoughts clear and your heart in the right place, you can handle whatever stress Venus throws your way.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Just because something feels good doesn’t necessarily mean it is good. As the waxing gibbous Moon forms a challenging square with your ruling planet, Venus, the stars urge you to consider how you’ve been misspending your emotional or financial resources. These reserves are not infinite, Taurus. It’s time to start using more discretion about where and when you use them.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Sometimes, the universe has to make a lesson particularly difficult so that it sticks. An ongoing square between Jupiter, flying under your sign, and the Sun suggests that the conflicts you’re facing now will have a significant impact on your overall growth. In the meantime, focus your energy on what you can learn, not the things that aren’t going your way.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A favorable sextile between the waxing gibbous Moon and Saturn retrograde suggests greater emotional maturity and clarity. Use this to your advantage, but don’t be surprised when others don’t follow suit. The high road is often a lonely one, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take it just the same. You’re only responsible for your personal growth, no one else’s.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

In a perfect world, we could depend on the universe to deliver our dreams on a timeline that suits us. But a perfect world this is not, and an ongoing square between the Sun and Jupiter indicates that the door opening before you isn’t the one you planned for. Nevertheless, an opportunity awaits. What’s stopping you from taking it, Leo?

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Trying to have conversations that skirt around the key issues is like trying to pull weeds by picking the uppermost leaves. If you want to fix this confrontation once and for all, then you’ll have to dig deep to get to the roots. Luckily, Mars and Mercury’s sextile increases communicative power today. Use this celestial backup while you have it.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Emotional maturity doesn’t always feel good, and closure isn’t a given. A square between your ruling planet, Venus, and the waxing gibbous Moon indicates conflict in your emotional state, likely caused by a relationship not panning out the way you expected. While it might not feel this way at the moment, it’s far better to know now than later, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Things are certainly looking up for you, Scorpio. Not only is the trine between Uranus and Pluto retrograde paving the way for immense transformation, but a quick-forming trine between Pluto and the Sun promises to illuminate the way forward. Your hard work is beginning to pay off, but the journey isn’t over yet. You’re almost there. Keep pushing ahead.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

While the ongoing square between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and the Sun continues to throw metaphorical sticks in your spokes, the stars promise a silver lining ahead with a favorable sextile between Jupiter and Chiron retrograde. These setbacks are frustrating, yes, but they hold valuable opportunities to become stronger and wiser. These developments are certainly worth the extra effort, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Things aren’t as rocky as they might seem, Capricorn. As your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, forms a positive sextile with the waxing gibbous Moon under Pisces and your sign, the stars offer a boost of emotional clarity. Don’t let your fears convince you this is a problem you’ve never seen before. You’ve handled it once; you can do so again.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

With the help of a sextile between Saturn retrograde and the waxing gibbous Moon, the ongoing sextile between your ruling planet, Uranus, and Neptune retrograde promises to be more clarifying than ever. A healthy dose of skepticism can be good, and the stars suggest that you’ve found something or someone who deserves a second look. Trust your gut.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A square between the Sun and Jupiter holds the potential to stir up situations that make you question your abilities or progress. Fortunately, the waxing gibbous Moon and Saturn retrograde form a sextile offers a more optimistic perspective. Even if something’s out of your grasp, life is nothing if not for learning. You’ll make it out unscathed either way, Pisces.