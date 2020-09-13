Daily Horoscope: September 14, 2020

The moon in Leo meets Venus at 2:54 AM, creating a glamorous and romantic atmosphere—but watch out for surprises as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus at 5:33 AM. The moon connects with Mercury at 10:53 AM, encouraging communication. The sun makes a harmonious connection with Pluto at 7:05 PM, bringing creativity, intimacy, and change.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in Leo today, bringing romance and creative inspiration, but your focus is also on your career and finances as the sun connects with power planet Pluto.

Taurus

The moon in Leo finds you getting comfortable at home, but this is also a powerful moment for creativity, romance, and new opportunities as the sun connects with Pluto.

Gemini

The moon in fire sign Leo brings plenty of conversation your way. The sun connects with power planet Pluto, creating a potent atmosphere for emotional transformation.

Cancer

The moon in Leo lights up the financial sector of your chart, and today is also a powerful moment for your relationships. Transformative conversations and ideas are shared as the sun connects with Pluto.

Leo

The moon is in your sign today, Leo, finding the world on your emotional wavelength! It’s a powerful day for productivity and building wealth, as the sun makes a harmonious connection with Pluto.

Virgo

The moon in Leo brings a boost to your intuitive abilities today, Virgo. It’s also an extremely powerful time for intimacy and creative breakthroughs in your artistic pursuits, as the sun connects with Pluto.

Libra

It’s a lovely time to connect with friends as the moon moves through big-hearted Leo. It’s also a powerful moment for emotional breakthroughs as the sun connects with transformative Pluto.

Scorpio

Your attention is on your career as the moon moves through Leo, but it’s also a fantastic day for your relationships. Deep bonds are formed as the sun connects with your ruling planet Pluto.

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, putting you in an adventurous mood. The sun connects with Pluto, creating a powerful energy for building wealth and success in your career!

Capricorn

You’re letting go of the past as the moon moves through Leo. It’s a powerful day for communication as the sun connects with Pluto. A philosophical breakthrough takes place; you’re understanding things on a very deep level.

Aquarius

The moon moves through your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. Emotional breakthroughs take place as the sun connects with transformative Pluto.

Pisces

The moon in Leo finds you busy managing your chores and projects, but today is also a potent time for communication and networking. The sun connects with Pluto, putting you in touch with powerful people!

