Daily Horoscope: September 14, 2021

The sun opposes Neptune at 5:21 AM, and we might be disappointed that our expectations didn’t become reality. Find ways to stay grounded and present in the moment. The moon in Sagittarius clashes with Mars at 6:57 AM, which could find us in an argumentative mood—but the moon enters Capricorn at 7:34 AM, creating a more serious atmosphere as we reflect on our responsibilities. The moon connects with sweet Venus at 3:21 PM, inspiring affection. Mars enters air sign Libra at 8:14 PM and we are concerned with things being fair.

All times ET.

Aries

You may feel especially exhausted as the sun opposes Neptune, so take things slowly. Neptune is the planet of dreams and fantasies, but also of delusions, so don’t get carried away with assumptions. The moon enters Capricorn, finding you focused on your career, and your ruling planet Mars enters Libra, which could find you connecting with especially energizing—or confrontational—people.

Taurus

You might feel quite unmotivated today as the sun opposes Neptune, but you’re dreaming up some travel plans and thinking about new opportunities as the moon enters Capricorn. Over the next few weeks you may get to work on an important project or find yourself dropping a habit as Mars enters Libra.

Gemini

It’s important to be realistic today as the sun opposes the planet of fantasy and delusion, Neptune. You are highly logical, Gemini, so flex that strength of yours! The moon enters Capricorn, finding you focused on financial issues. Mars enters fellow air sign Libra, revving up the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Cancer

The sun opposes Neptune, which could mean some confusing communication—but the moon enters Capricorn, encouraging connection as it illuminates the relationship sector of your chart. Mars enters Libra, energizing you to take care of issues at home.

Leo

Your astrological ruler, the sun, opposes Neptune, which could find you contending with confusion regarding money, but the moon enters Capricorn, helping you get organized. Mars enters Libra, creating a busy atmosphere for communication.

Virgo

Your relationships might feel especially complicated today as the sun opposes Neptune. It’s important to stay grounded in the present and not get lost in fantasies or assumptions. The moon enters Capricorn, inspiring creativity and encouraging you to have fun. Mars enters Libra, lighting up the financial sector of your chart.

Libra

Scheduling miscommunications or low energy may be on the table as the sun opposes Neptune . The moon enters Capricorn, bringing your focus to home and family. Mars enters your sign, Libra, bringing a boost of energy and assertion!

Scorpio

The sun opposes Neptune, which could find you feeling a bit uninspired or lazy. The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging communication. Mars enters Libra, and you’re a bit restless, but it’s a fantastic time for emotional release!

Sagittarius

The sun opposes Neptune, which could find you in an especially sensitive mood. Try not to over-romanticize the past or long of the future, and find ways to be in the moment instead. The moon enters Capricorn, illuminating the financial sector of your chart. Mars enters Libra, energizing your social life.

Capricorn

Take it slow when it comes to communication as the sun opposes Neptune, and watch out for misunderstandings. The moon enters your sign, Capricorn, encouraging you to reflect on your emotional needs. Mars enters Libra, energizing you to tackle your professional goals.

Aquarius

The sun opposes Neptune, which could stir up some confusion in your finances. The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to slow down and rest—but as Mars enters fellow air sign Libra, you might be inspired to travel or explore a topic in depth over the next few weeks.

Pisces

The sun opposes your ruling planet Neptune, which could create a lazy or confusing atmosphere in your relationships. Take a light approach. The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging communication. Mars enters Libra, inspiring you to tackle complicated financial issues.

