Daily Horoscope: September 14, 2022

The moon in Taurus connects with sweet Venus in Virgo at 4:41 AM, inspiring a warm and affectionate atmosphere! Gifts could be exchanged, and a friendly, easygoing energy flows. Surprising feelings may surface as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus at 6:34 PM, and we might feel eager to try things in a new way. The moon squares off with strict Saturn in Aquarius at 8:30 PM, reminding us of our limitations, and finding us deeply reflecting on the changes we want to make in our lives.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Taurus makes a harmonious connection with Venus in Virgo, which could bring a sweet gift. The moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you approaching your finances in a new way. You could be setting boundaries with friends as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus, and it connects with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Virgo, which could make for a particularly fun, romantic, or creatively inspired day! Your heart can feel especially open. The moon meets Uranus in Taurus, too, which might find you sitting with unexpected emotions.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

An easygoing, peaceful energy flows at home and in your personal life as the moon mingles with Venus in Virgo. You might be struck with sudden inspiration as the moon meets electric Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting boundaries around communication or your availability.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

An easygoing energy flows in your social life and communications as the moon in Taurus connects with Venus in Virgo. Unexpected meetings may take place as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Taurus mingles with Venus in Virgo today, and there’s good news about money or an atmosphere of generosity! Surprising opportunities could pop up as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus. You and your partners may be discussing future plans and boundaries as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, and it connects with Venus, which is currently in your sign, inspiring a sweet, easygoing mood! Unexpected adventures and opportunities could come your way as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Virgo, which can find you resolving an issue, releasing the past, or generally feeling spiritually content. Boundaries and expectations may be explored with partners as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon is in your opposite sign Taurus and it connects with sweet Venus in Virgo today, which can bode well for your social life and find you and your partners connecting on a deep level! Chance meetings and surprising discussions might take place as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Taurus can find you in a busy, productive mood, but surprises may pop up in your daily routine as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus. You could be setting boundaries around your time and resources as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and the mood is especially affectionate as the moon mingles with sweet Venus in Virgo! The moon also squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you making important considerations about money.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Your focus can be on home and family today as the moon moves through Taurus, and you may be ready to shake things up in your personal life as the moon meets your ruling planet Uranus, also in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Taurus lights up the communication sector of your chart and connects with lovely Venus in Virgo today, which may bring sweet messages and meetings! A surprising idea could pop up as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus.