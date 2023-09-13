Daily Horoscope: September 14, 2023

The moon in Virgo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:27 AM, inspiring an atmosphere of generosity, good humor, and possibility! The new moon in Virgo takes place at 9:40 PM, bringing a clean slate. Clean is one of Virgos favorite words—there could be a big tidying up! The moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 11:38 PM, encouraging experimentation and open-mindedness.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You may be embracing a new routine or schedule during today’s new moon in Virgo. You might also be starting a new project at work or feeling excited to focus on fitness or wellness.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Today’s new moon in Virgo marks a fresh start in your love life, or a new creative project! A fun mood flows. Spend time doing what you love with the people you care about most!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A fresh start arrives at home during today’s new moon in Virgo. This is a great time to donate items you no longer need, or do a deep cleaning of your space. You may be reconnecting with your family or the past.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A new conversation can begin during today’s new moon in Virgo. A new perspective may dawn on you. Changes in your local neighborhood could inspire and excite you!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You may be reworking your budget or taking a new approach to finances during today’s new moon in Virgo. A new resource might become available to you. Maybe you’re raising your rates or getting a raise!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

There’s a new moon in your zodiac sign, Virgo, marking the beginning of a new chapter in your life! You could be giving yourself a makeover or introducing yourself to people in a new way. A realization about yourself can find you approaching life differently.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Today’s new moon in Virgo finds you reconnecting with your inner voice in some deep and significant way. You may have a powerful dream at this time, and perhaps exploring spiritual topics.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may be entering a new social circle or reconnecting with friends during today’s new moon in Virgo. A new wish for the future can inspire you at this time. Feelings of possibilities and clarity flow!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Today’s new moon in Virgo marks a fresh start in your career! You might be starting a new job, taking on a leadership role, or simply rethinking about what you want your legacy to look like.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Today’s new moon in fellow earth sign Virgo can find you planning an exciting trip abroad or focusing on a new scholastic goal. An exciting, inspiring idea could be shared. You might experience something awe-inspiring!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You may be settling a debt or tying up loose ends during today’s new moon in Virgo. New moons are all about fresh starts, and this one finds you releasing the past in some significant way!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Today’s new moon in Virgo marks the beginning of a fresh start in your relationships. Perhaps you’ll meet someone new, or you and a partner could approach your partnership in a new way.