Daily Horoscope: September 15, 2021

The moon in Capricorn connects with wildcard Uranus at 8:31 AM, bringing surprises, and the moon clashes with messenger planet Mercury at 5:41 PM, encouraging communication. We’re connecting with our intuitions as the moon aligns with dreamy Neptune at 9:01 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Aries loves to win, and as the moon moves through Capricorn today, you’re reflecting on your successes and the recognition you’ve received for your hard work. You’re eager to continue pushing toward your goals!

Taurus

You’re eager to try something new as the moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn mingles with Uranus. You’re re-organizing your schedule as the moon clashes with Mercury and inspiring social connections are formed as the moon connects with Neptune.

Gemini

Once something interests you, Gemini, you want to know all about it! The moon in Capricorn clashes with Mercury, finding you diving deep into whatever you’re curious about today. Issues regarding money are also addressed. The moon mingles with Neptune, boosting creativity.

Cancer

The moon is in your opposite sign Capricorn today, finding you focused on relationships. Unexpected meetings and inspiring conversations take place as the moon connects with Uranus and Neptune.

Leo

You’re hard at work today as the moon moves through Capricorn, and you’re experimenting with new ideas and processes as the moon connects with brilliant Uranus. Imaginative solutions could take place as the moon mingles with Neptune.

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and unexpected fun pops up as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus. Inspiring connections may form as the moon mingles with Neptune.

Libra

The moon in Capricorn finds you focused on your home and family life today. Unexpected emotions surface as the moon connects with Uranus, and it’s a powerful time to release the past.

Scorpio

Surprising news may arrive as the moon in Capricorn connects with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus. Fun and fantasy flow as the moon mingles with Neptune. It’s a lovely time to discuss your dreams, Scorpio!

Sagittarius

The moon in Capricorn finds you focused on money today, and you’re making important decisions about how you’ll invest your time, energy, and resources as the moon clashes with Mercury. Inspiration flows as the moon connects with Neptune.

Capricorn

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn! The world is on your emotional wavelength. Unexpected fun takes place as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus and inspiring conversations flow as the moon connects with Neptune.

Aquarius

The moon in Capricorn encourages you to slow down and rest today, Aquarius. Unexpected feelings may pop up, but it’s a great time to release the past as the moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces

You’re focused on your social life today as the moon moves through Capricorn. Unexpected news and some a-ha moments may arise as the moon connects with Uranus. The moon also connects with your ruling planet Neptune, inspiring your imagination.

