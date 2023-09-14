Daily Horoscope: September 15, 2023

We may feel swept up by big emotions as the moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces at 6:30 AM, but the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:49 AM, inspiring a more focused and grounded energy. The moon enters Libra at 1:44 PM, inspiring fair play and diplomacy.

Mercury retrograde ends in Virgo at 4:21 PM, and communications finally begin to move forward! The sun in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus at 9:24 PM, encouraging us to break free from whatever has been holding us back.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus can turn to relationships as the moon enters Libra! Figuring out schedules will be way easier now that Mercury is ending its retrograde in Virgo. The sun in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring a surprising gift or invitation your way.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to get reorganized. Mercury retrograde ends in fellow earth sign Virgo, which can find you moving forward with a creative project or taking things to the next level with a crush! The sun in Virgo aligns with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, perhaps bringing unexpected fun.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, inspiring romance and creativity! Communication issues clear up as your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde in Virgo. The sun in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, which can inspire an emotional breakthrough!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Libra and communications flow more easily as Mercury ends its retrograde in Virgo. The sun in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, which might find you connecting with a surprising group of people!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Libra encourages communication, and discussions run more smoothly as Mercury ends its retrograde in Virgo! A miscommunication about money could clear up soon. The sun in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making exciting career moves.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your focus can turn to finances as the moon enters Libra. Discussions run much more smoothly now that your ruling planet Mercury is done with its retrograde in your sign, Virgo! The sun in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you embarking on an unexpected adventure…

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Libra, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and needs. Mercury ends its retrograde in Virgo, which can find you moving on from the past in some significant way, especially as the sun in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus. You’re ready to do something radically different!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Drama in your social life can cool off as Mercury ends its retrograde in Virgo. Surprising news and chance meetings might take place as the sun in Virgo lines up with Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart, and communication issues clear up as Mercury ends its retrograde in Virgo. The sun in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, which may find you making a much needed change to your routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Libra, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and your life in the public eye! Attention may come your way. Communications run more smoothly, especially if you’re traveling or in school, as Mercury ends its retrograde in Virgo. The sun in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring unexpected fun!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring fun and adventure! Discussions about money can run more smoothly as Mercury ends its retrograde in Virgo. You may be breaking free from the past in some unexpected and remarkable way as the sun in Virgo aligns with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Libra, which could find you and a partner discussing financial matters. Communication in your relationships flows more easily as Mercury ends its retrograde in Virgo today. The sun in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring you surprising news or find you unexpectedly running into someone.