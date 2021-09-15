Daily Horoscope: September 16, 2021

The moon in Capricorn makes a helpful connection with the sun at 12:07 AM, inspiring confidence—but intense feelings could surface as the moon meets powerful Pluto at 1:40 AM. The energy shifts as the moon enters cool air sign Aquarius at 11:23 AM, and we’re in a productive mood as the moon connects with warrior Mars at 11:23 AM. The sun and Pluto make a harmonious connection at 9:53 PM, creating a productive atmosphere for making big changes!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon enters Aquarius today, encouraging you to connect with friends. It’s a great time to explore a hobby you enjoy, Aries! A productive energy flows in your career as the sun mingles with power planet Pluto. An exciting achievement could take place.

Taurus

You’re focused on your career as the moon enters Aquarius. Powerful changes and upgrades can take place as the sun makes a harmonious connection with Pluto. Deep bonds are formed.

Gemini

You’re feeling adventurous as the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today! The sun connects with power planet Pluto, helping you break free from old patterns. It’s a powerful moment to pay off a debt and/or gain closure.

Cancer

The moon enters Aquarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules money, especially aspects like debts and taxes. It’s a powerful time to have deep conversations as the sun connects with the planet of the underworld, Pluto.

Leo

The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! Your astrological ruler, the sun, makes a helpful connection with power planet Pluto, creating a powerful atmosphere for making big changes.

Virgo

The moon enters Aquarius today, inspiring a productive mood, especially as it mingles with action planet Mars. You’re feeling assertive, Virgo! The sun mingles with Pluto, creating a transformative energy. The mood is passionate in your love life, and creative inspiration abounds!

Libra

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, creating a fun, flirtatious energy! There’s also some intensity in the air as the sun connects with power planet Pluto, inspiring a transformative atmosphere. It’s a powerful time to release the past.

Scorpio

Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Aquarius. The sun connects with your ruling planet Pluto, creating a profoundly transformative atmosphere, especially when it comes to communication. Important meetings could take place.

Sagittarius

It’s a busy day for communication as the moon enters intellectual air sign Aquarius and connects with Mars. The sun connects with Pluto, which could bring great rewards or recognition your way!

Capricorn

The moon enters Aquarius today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart and encouraging you to reflect on your material needs. The sun connects with Pluto, creating a transformative atmosphere. Philosophical breakthroughs could take place.

Aquarius

The moon enters your sign today, Aquarius! It’s a fantastic time to reflect on your emotional needs. The sun connects with Pluto, inspiring a transformative atmosphere. It’s a lovely time for emotional release.

Pisces

The moon enters Aquarius and connects with Mars, energizing your already strong imagination. Powerful social connections are formed as the sun and Pluto connect. Deep transformations could take place in your partnerships.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.