Daily Horoscope: September 16, 2022

The moon in Gemini connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries at 2:14 AM, inspiring an easygoing attitude, and people are in a chatty mood as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Libra at 5:36 AM. Venus in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini at 2:49 PM, which could find us feeling especially flirtatious…and competitive!

The sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces at 6:21 PM, perhaps inspiring some laziness or low energy, or finding some of us feeling disappointed or deflated by how things have worked out. People might be sensitive today, so be gentle. The moon meets Mars in Gemini at 8:52 PM, adding a boost of confidence, and the moon squares off with Venus in Virgo at 9:18 PM, stirring desire.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Gemini inspires communication, and Venus in Virgo squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini, which could bring exciting discussions! The mood is particularly flirtatious, but make time for rest as the sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Gemini can find you focused on finances. Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Virgo, squares off with Mars in Gemini, which could bring an exciting gift or opportunity! The mood is especially flirtatious. The sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces later on, perhaps finding you especially tender and emotional.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon is in your sign, encouraging you to connect with your emotions! Venus in Virgo squares off with Mars, which is also in your sign, Gemini, creating a busy atmosphere in your personal life. Exciting developments could be taking place! Just make time to rest as the sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Gemini encourages you to slow down and rest today, but some intriguing conversations could energize you as Venus in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini. Watch out for miscommunications or laziness as the sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon is in Gemini today, activating the friendship sector of your chart, and exciting social connections can form as Venus in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini. The sun (your astrological ruler) is in Virgo, and it opposes Neptune in Pisces: Be mindful of your spending. You could find yourself realizing the truth of a situation.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your focus may be on home and family today as the moon moves through Gemini. Venus in your sign, Virgo, squares off with Mars in Gemini, finding you feeling especially popular! The sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces later on, finding you feeling especially tenderhearted. You and your partners could be coming to terms with the reality of a situation: Simply being present with your feelings—instead of denying them—is a wonderful way to work with the energy.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, which can find you inspired to plan your next trip. Venus in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, encouraging you to trust your instincts—just watch out for confusion in your schedule as the sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Gemini can find you organizing your bills, but you’re also focused on your social life today as Venus in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini. Exciting social connections may form. The sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces: You might feel disappointed if something you had high hopes for doesn’t work out, but you can gain a clearer understanding of things moving forward!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Gemini lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, and exciting developments take place in your personal life as Venus in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini. The sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which might find you feeling sensitive: Make time to rest!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Gemini can find you busy getting your schedule and workspace organized. Venus in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, finding you breaking out of your usual routine in some exciting way—but watch out for miscommunications as the sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Venus in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, stirring deep desire and artistic inspiration—but keep your spending in check as the sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

You can be focused on your home and family life as the moon moves through Gemini, and exciting developments can take place in your relationships as Venus in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini. The sun in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces: Slow down and rest. Make room for your big emotions, and connect with friends that help you stay grounded.