Daily Horoscope: September 16, 2024

An opposition between the Sun and Neptune retrograde begins today and will continue to strengthen throughout the week. As our egos and life paths, represented by the Sun, are directly threatened by our ideas and perceptions, represented by Neptune, things are bound to get a little challenging, if not altogether hairy. Be wary of slipping into black-and-white thinking today. More often than not, there are multiple sides to a story.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars and Mercury’s favorable sextile begins to wane just in time for both your emotional and mental state, influenced by each planet, respectively, to be challenged by an opposition between Eris and Chiron under your sign and Venus. Today, the stars urge you to look for silver linings. We can find harmony in dissonance if we care enough to listen.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Try as we might, we can’t control the whims of the universe while they’ve been set in motion. A square between Uranus retrograde under your sign and a waxing gibbous Moon suggests conflict and stress surrounding your self-image and perspective of the outside world. Sometimes—and this appears to be the case now—it’s easier to adapt than exhaust yourself fighting the inevitable.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms an auspicious trine with Ceres today. With the latter dwarf’s planet nurturing spirit influencing areas of communication, intellect, and exploration, the stars encourage you to lean into your community today. How can you return your energy to the world in positive, meaningful ways? Don’t underestimate the power of even small acts of kindness.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon is gearing up for its fullest phase tomorrow, and in doing so, it forms a challenging sextile with Uranus retrograde. The retrograde planet already brings a bit of chaos to the celestial mix on a normal day. With the addition of a nearly full Moon, be wary of increased emotional sensitivity today. React to reality, not your anxiety.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

While the Sun’s growing opposition with Neptune retrograde would typically induce stress and conflict, you have an extra celestial boost of good fortune in the form of a trine between the Sun and Uranus retrograde. No matter what unexpected things happen today, focus on centering yourself through the madness. You have all the tools you need to handle this, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Discovering unsavory truths that were hiding in plain sight can be a difficult experience for anyone, but it tends to hit you especially hard as someone who prides themselves on their attention to detail. As the Sun and Neptune retrograde lock into their opposition under your sign and Pisces, take the celestial heads up as a blessing, not a curse.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The stars are lining in your favor, Libra. Not only does your ruling planet, Venus, form a harmonious trine with a nearly full Moon under Aquarius, but it also forms the same aspect with Jupiter under Gemini. The potential to turn dreams into reality is high today. Make sure you find time to capitalize on the energy while it’s here.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Sun is forming a harmonious trine with your ruling planet, Pluto retrograde, indicating abundance and prosperity ahead. But be wary of misguiding distractions or beliefs that could deter you from your progress. As Neptune retrograde opens the door for these unwanted nuisances, the stars urge you to keep your eyes locked squarely on the bigger picture, nowhere else, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

What’s best for our spirit isn’t always the best for our social status. As Jupiter forms a challenging square with the Sun and a harmonious trine with the Moon, the stars are suggesting you focus on the former endeavor. Holding fast to your values and beliefs isn’t always easy, but then again, neither is having nothing to stand for, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Taking care of yourself has never been as big of a priority as taking care of others—or having other people like you. As the nearly full Moon and Uranus retrograde fly in a challenging square, so, too, do Ceres and Makemake under your sign and Libra. Just because you’re not used to prioritizing yourself doesn’t mean you shouldn’t practice, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Sometimes, our path forward will be painful, no matter how beneficial it may be for us in the long run, Aquarius. As Uranus retrograde forms a trine with the Sun while a nearly full Moon in a square, the stars indicate that it’s time to put your feelings on the backburner—if only momentarily—so that you can take care of business.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Sun and Neptune retrograde start to form an opposition that will strengthen throughout the week. You might notice more intrusive thoughts, black-and-white thinking, and urges to jump to conclusions during this time. While you don’t have to second guess everything you believe, take a moment to reflect on what assumptions you might be making before you act.