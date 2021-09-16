Daily Horoscope: September 17, 2021

The moon in Aquarius clashes with Venus at 12:03 AM and meets Saturn at 12:14 AM, before Venus squares off with Saturn at 2:15 AM: There may be a serious or even gloomy atmosphere as we focus on figuring out what direction to head. Rejections could take place, and boundaries are set. This is an important time to recognize the reality of what you and others can or can’t offer. We’re in the mood to experiment as the moon clashes with Uranus at 12:45 PM.

Aries

The moon in Aquarius finds you reflecting on your wishes for the future. The mood may be melancholy as Venus squares off with Saturn, so take things slowly and maybe schedule important meetings—especially regarding love or money—for another time.

Taurus

You’re reflecting on your career as the moon moves through Aquarius today. Your ruling planet Venus also clashes with Saturn, which could bring some tension to your relationships: Be patient and realistic in the choices you make.

Gemini

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring you to explore new places and ideas—but Venus clashes with Saturn, which could create a less adventurous and more cautious atmosphere.

Cancer

The moon in Aquarius encourages you to let go of the past today, Cancer. The mood isn’t especially affectionate as Venus clashes with Saturn, but it’s a fantastic time to take a realistic look at your plans and commitments.

Leo

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon moves through Aquarius, and the mood is serious as Venus clashes with Saturn. Discussions about the past could take place as you try to figure out what you want for your future.

Virgo

You’re in a productive mood today as the moon moves through Aquarius, buy try to conserve your energy as Venus clashes with Saturn—you can’t say yes to each ask that comes your way, and neither can your partners!

Libra

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius finds you focused on love and creativity today, but your ruling planet Venus clashes with taskmaster Saturn, so some rules need to be set before the fun can begin.

Scorpio

Make time to reflect on your boundaries around the things that are most important to you as Venus clashes with Saturn. A cold atmosphere may be in the air, but the moon in Aquarius calls you to reflect on how you can make upgrades in your home life or living situation.

Sagittarius

The moon in Aquarius inspires a busy atmosphere for communication, but Venus squares off with Saturn, creating a serious tone. “No” is the word of the day. Set boundaries, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

Issues concerning money are on your mind as the moon moves through Aquarius, and you might find yourself feeling cautious about moving forward with plans as Venus squares off with your ruling planet Saturn. Do all your research before making a decision.

Aquarius

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, encouraging you to reflect on your emotional needs! Venus clashes with your ruling planet Saturn, which could find you wanting to slow down and set boundaries. There’s a serious energy today.

Pisces

The moon in Aquarius encourages you to slow down and rest today. Venus clashes with Saturn, which might find you feeling less enthusiastic than usual. Notice what you’re feeling uninterested in, and allow yourself to say no to what no longer interests you.

