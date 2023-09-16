Daily Horoscope: September 17, 2023

Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 2:10 AM, inspiring an atmosphere of fun, generosity, and romance! Just be careful not to over-indulge. The moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:06 PM, which can find us contending with control issues or power struggles. A bit of jealousy may arise, but it’s an opportunity to get clear about what you desire for yourself!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Venus in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a day of over-the-top fun! And perhaps over-the-top spending, so keep your budget in check! That said, a lovely gift may be shared.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Leo, squares off with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, making for a warm and caring atmosphere at home and in your personal life. A powerful period of personal growth is taking place.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring plenty of fun and flirtatious banter—but do watch out for gossip. There might also be some excitement in your local neighborhood.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, making for an exciting moment in your social life. You might network with some inspiring and creative people! It’s a good time to explore a new hobby.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus in your sign, Leo, squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, which can find you making exciting moves in your career! Your popularity gets a huge boost at this time.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A powerful emotional release can take place as Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus. A period of relief and letting go is here! New adventures are underway.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Leo, squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, making for an exciting moment in your social life! But watch your spending, and think twice before accepting gifts that seem far too generous, as it could complicate a relationship further down the line.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in your opposite sign Taurus, inspiring an especially exciting atmosphere in your relationships! Your partners may be extravagant or theatrical at this time. Enjoy, but do be careful not to over-indulge.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Venus in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring an exciting and uplifting atmosphere! Your usual routine might be shaken up in a big way. It’s a fabulous time to have fun, but try not to over-indulge.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Fantastic gifts may be exchanged as Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus! But do watch your spending at this time. The mood is especially flirtatious. Enjoy!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus is in your opposite sign Leo, and today it squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a warm and loving atmosphere at home and in your personal life. This can be a powerful time to bond with someone special.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Fun, flirtatious banter can take place today as Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus! Hilarious jokes, inspiring messages, and sweet comments are shared—but there might also be some gossip or exaggeration.