Daily Horoscope: September 17, 2024

Today, we celebrate the autumnal Harvest Moon currently flying under Pisces. The Moon weakly opposes Mercury under Virgo, calling our true feelings to the surface. Under the light of the full Moon’s glow, there will be nowhere to hide with doublespeak or stifled opinions. With the help of a harmonious trine between the full Moon and Mars under Cancer, we will be more motivated than ever to acknowledge our feelings and act on them, too.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your fiery nature is starting to cool off today as your ruling planet, Mars, flies under Cancer, a water sign, and forms a trine with the Moon under Pisces with the same ruling element. Rather than focusing on what you can accomplish or who you can best, the stars urge you to focus on getting in touch with your shadow self.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The opposition between Venus and Eris is aggravating your stubborn streak today. This celestial alignment indicates a struggle between your desire for love and stability and your need for independence. It could also indicate financial woes, calling for better budgeting and less spending. In either case, the stars urge you to assess your priorities and determine what’s worth keeping.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury forms a weak opposition with the full Harvest Moon today, dredging up old feelings to the surface and making it nearly impossible to hide your true emotions under the clarifying light of the Moon. Biting your tongue will only protract the problem, Gemini. Either way, you’re facing potential consequences. You might as well speak your truth in the meantime.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Harvest Moon heightens your emotional awareness today, increasing sensitivities to the inner state of yourself and others. Flying under Pisces, the Moon’s energy will be even more sentimental than usual. Communicating these feelings might be challenging, represented by the Moon’s opposition with Mercury, but a trine between the Moon and Mars indicates you’ll be able to overcome these hurdles swiftly.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Neptune retrograde’s direct opposition with the Sun has been trying to reveal difficult truths to you, and under the light of the full Harvest Moon, it will be impossible not to see them. As surprising as these discoveries might be, allow yourself to acclimate to them before writing them off as unbelievable or unsustainable. Just because it’s new doesn’t make it wrong.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A weak opposition between your ruling planet, Mercury, and the full Harvest Moon will make it more appealing to speak your truth as it comes to you. However, another opposition between the Sun and Neptune retrograde under your sign and Pisces offers a warning. Indeed, nuance can be difficult to ascertain even in the seemingly clearest of confrontations, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

An opposition between Venus and Eris retrograde signals cognitive dissonance in matters of the heart and wallet. You might feel split down the middle by what your heart wants and your spirit and mind need, which will only make your natural indecisiveness worse. Luckily, Venus is in a trine with Jupiter, indicating good fortune no matter which path you take.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As the full Harvest Moon turns up the dial on our emotional sensitivity, your ruling planet, Pluto retrograde, remains in trine with the Sun and Uranus retrograde. Allow yourself to tune into your emotions and let your heart guide you down the right path today. You thrive in challenging situations, and this is just another opportunity to flex your muscles.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Like pruning a rosebush can make it grow fuller and more robust, sometimes, an ego requires a bit of bruising to strengthen itself. Your celestial alignment indicates prosperity ahead, but a trine between Jupiter and the Sun suggests it won’t be in a way that flatters—or even caters—to your pride. Take this valuable lesson as it comes, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A growing opposition between Mercury and Saturn retrograde will likely make things tenser than usual for the next few days. As Saturn urges you to take care of burdensome obligations, its retrograde motion—and its standoff with communicative Mercury—suggests that these tasks are closer to home than you’d like to acknowledge. It’s time to stop brushing off your internal struggles, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A sextile between Uranus and Neptune retrograde offers a greater affinity for open-mindedness and a willingness to entertain new ideas and possibilities. However, an opposition between Neptune and the Sun suggests these discoveries might threaten your ego. The stars urge you to set your pride on the back burner and keep exploring anyway. Growth often requires discomfort.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With Neptune directly opposing the Sun and forming a flirtatious, albeit unproductive, sextile with Uranus retrograde, the stars set the stage for potential misguidance and manipulation. Be wary of taking everything you hear at face value. While this isn’t an invitation to paranoia, it is a gentle reminder that our emotions and beliefs can inaccurately color a situation in or out of our favor.