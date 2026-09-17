Daily Horoscope: September 17, 2026

The finish line is close enough to see, but the week isn’t done making demands yet — and today is exactly where you feel that most. Saturn is bearing down on Mercury with tomorrow’s exact opposition, which has made communication, decisions, and mental stamina a full-contact sport all week long. But Jupiter sextile Mercury just kicked in today, and the difference is noticeable if you let yourself feel it. Hang on, Stargazer. Venus conjunct Haumea is also doing something to the emotional atmosphere — putting instinct and intuition front and center in matters of the heart. The week is asking a lot, but it’s finally starting to give a little something back.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Four days into the week, Mars in Cancer is starting to ask whether you’re spending your energy on the right things. That’s not a sign to stop — it’s a sign to check in. The drive is intact, but with every outer planet retrograde right now, the most productive place to direct it is inward. What actually needs defending today, Aries? Start there.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus conjunct Haumea today puts your instincts about love and connection on a frequency that’s hard to ignore — and even harder to rationalize away. You already know how you feel about the situation in front of you, Taurus. The week has been doing its best to shake that loose, and it hasn’t worked. Trust what’s been there the whole time.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your brain has been in a vice grip all week, and tomorrow is when Saturn opposing Mercury finally peaks — so yeah, today is still a lot. The good news is Jupiter sextile Mercury just showed up, which takes the edge off enough to think straight. Say what actually needs saying, Gemini. Mercury conjunct Makemake means people are actually listening right now.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon in Sagittarius has had you operating outside your usual emotional comfort zone since yesterday, which is uncomfortable in that productive way you don’t always give yourself credit for. This morning the Moon sextiles Mercury, making it easier to say what you’ve been sitting with. By afternoon, a trine to Saturn steadies everything out. Let today do the work, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

End of week is close enough to smell, and the Moon in Sagittarius is making you want to call it early — which is very on-brand. Before you do, the Sun in Virgo is running an honest accounting of what actually got done this week versus what just felt productive. Those aren’t always the same thing, Leo. Finish the actual work first, then celebrate.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve spent the better part of this week telling other people what they need to hear, which is generous and also very you. Mercury square Ceres today is a push to turn that same energy inward — what have you been putting off taking care of because everyone else’s situation felt more urgent? Jupiter sextile Mercury just came online, Virgo. Use it on yourself.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus conjunct Haumea is doing something interesting to your instincts today — heightening them in a way that’s hard to intellectualize around, which is saying something for you. You’ve been weighing both sides of a relational situation all week, Libra, and your gut has had an answer the whole time. The analysis has to stop eventually, and the knowing has to win.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

By Thursday you’ve usually figured out what everyone else is still catching up to, and this week is no exception. Pluto retrograde has been doing its excavation work — what’s been buried is up now, and you can see it even if nobody around you can yet. Sit with what you know, Scorpio. Not everything that gets surfaced needs to be acted on immediately.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter sextile Mercury just came online today, which for you feels like the universe finally catching up to what you already knew. The Moon in your sign is backing that up, and by afternoon a trine to Saturn gives it a foundation that’ll actually hold. This is the best the week has felt, Sagittarius — and unlike earlier, it’s not just vibes.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Tomorrow is when Saturn opposing Mercury hits its peak, which means today is the part where the pressure is at its worst, and the finish line is just out of reach. Hang in there — this afternoon the Moon trines Saturn and something clicks into place. Not everything, but enough. You’re closer to through this than it feels right now, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The electric, fast-connecting thinking phase of your week is handing off to something steadier today — Jupiter sextile Mercury just came online, and it suits you better than you’d expect. Less lightning bolt, more actual follow-through. The ideas you collected this week need a home, Aquarius. Jupiter is giving you the window to do something with them before they disappear into the ether.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune’s opposition to Mercury finally wrapped up yesterday, which means the week-long interference between your instincts and your rational brain is done. You probably noticed the difference this morning — things feel more like themselves again, including you. There’s no big ask from the sky today, Pisces. Actually, let that settle in instead of immediately filling the space with something new.

Pisces monthly horoscope