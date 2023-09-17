Daily Horoscope: September 18, 2023

The moon enters mysterious water sign Scorpio at 12:58 AM, inspiring us to explore our emotional depths! The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 5:19 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries. Productive discussions about the future take place, and the moon connects with Mercury in Virgo at 5:52 PM, which bodes well for communication.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Read your monthly horoscope for September!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, which could find you and your partners having important discussions about money. Fears of the unknown can be addressed as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces. Productive conversations take place as the moon connects with Mercury in Virgo.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your focus turns to partnership today as the moon enters Scorpio. Long-term commitments can be explored as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces. The moon mingles with Mercury in Virgo, inspiring thoughtful communications.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio, which can find you busy tackling your to-do list. A productive energy flows in your career as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces. The moon also connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Virgo, helping you get organized at home.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, inspiring a hugely romantic and creative atmosphere. Productive discussions about future plans take place as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces. The moon also aligns with Mercury in Virgo, helping communications move along smoothly.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Deep feelings are explored as the moon enters Scorpio. Financial boundaries could be set as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with Mercury in Virgo, finding you having a productive discussion about finances and other resources.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

It’s a busy day for communication as the moon enters Scorpio. Important research could take place! You and a partner can come to an agreement as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces. The moon also connects with your ruling planet Mercury in your sign, Virgo, moving discussions along quickly.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your focus may be on money today as the moon enters Scorpio. A productive energy flows as you tackle your to-do list thanks to the moon’s alignment with Saturn in Pisces. The moon also mingles with Mercury in Virgo, which can find you tapping into your intuition in some significant way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio! This is a wonderful time to connect with yourself emotionally. The moon mingles with Saturn in Pisces, finding you committing to an art project or making an agreement with a lover. The moon also aligns with Mercury in Virgo, boding well for your social life.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces, which can also bode well for setting boundaries in your personal life. The moon connects with Mercury in Virgo, inspiring productive discussions with colleagues.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your focus turns to your social life today as the moon enters Scorpio. A productive energy flows in any teamwork as the moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. The moon also aligns with Mercury in Virgo, perhaps bringing a message from far away.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules fame! You may be standing in the public eye at this time. Career success can take place as the moon aligns with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. The moon also connects with Mercury in Virgo, inspiring productive discussions about money.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

A new adventure may begin today as the moon enters Scorpio! You could be committing to a long journey as the moon aligns with Saturn in your sign, Pisces. Perhaps you’re diving into a topic of study that will require a lot of focus, or traveling someplace far. Productive discussions with partners take place as the moon aligns with Mercury in Virgo!