Daily Horoscope: September 18, 2024

Yesterday’s autumnal Harvest Moon invigorated our emotional awareness and encouraged us to act on feelings or beliefs we’ve suppressed out of convenience. This full Moon was a blessing, but not one without hardship. As Mercury and Saturn retrograde form a direct opposition under Virgo and Pisces, respectively, our pragmatic and sentimental sides will begin to feel at odds. Keep your heart and mind open to new ways of thinking, ideas, and feelings. Matters of the heart don’t always readily appear logical.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Owning up to a mistake, whether lengthy or otherwise, is a difficult process for anyone. As the Sun, nearly full Moon, and Neptune retrograde oppose one another, the ways your ego has affected your relationships with yourself or others will come to light. A Mars-Ceres opposition indicates challenge, but this alignment can also be a signal of times of great change.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The opposition of Venus to Eris continues, and alongside, your former ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with expansive Jupiter. Romantic relationships might feel more confined. This could be a sign to reconsider a close connection’s value in your life. It could also be a good time to refresh relationships that have grown to feel a bit stale or stagnant.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury, your ruling planet and the celestial communicator, directly opposes Saturn retrograde, the disciplinarian. Conversations might appear tense; words are more likely to come out harsh. This opposition can also induce feelings of self-doubt and struggle. Life lessons abound today, and unfortunately, these are often challenging experiences. As much as it might feel like a punishment now, it won’t always.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A powerful opposition of the Sun and a nearly full Moon, paired with an opposition between Mars and Ceres under your sign and Capricorn, indicates you’ve arrived at a crossroads. The change you wish to make won’t necessarily be easy, but there will be few options that are. The benefits of evolving far outweigh the temporary discomfort brought on by these changes.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A trine between the Sun and Uranus retrograde encourages out-of-the-box thinking and self-assuredness. Go with your instincts, and don’t be afraid to try new things, no matter how unlikely they might seem. An opposition between the Sun and Moon suggests challenging experiences are likely, but this potent alignment will serve as the ideal backdrop for significant transformations and rebirth.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your desire to be right often supersedes your desire to get to a place of mutual understanding. An opposition between Mercury and Saturn retrograde will bring this proclivity for hasty, if not forced, resolutions to light. Don’t be so quick to brush off a conversation just because you want it to be over—that goes for external and internal dialogue, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Unappealing or unhealthy routines and habits will feel more noticeable today as the ongoing opposition between Venus and Eris retrograde induces feelings of restriction and stagnancy in matters of the heart, home, and wallet. Fortunately, a trine between Venus and Jupiter suggests a ready capacity to explore, learn, and grow. You’re not beholden to these bad habits, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Is avoiding conflict worth the stagnation to your personal growth? Pluto and Uranus retrograde’s lengthy trine indicates the potential for significant transformation, but a Sun-Moon opposition is rousing feelings of self-doubt. A trine between Pluto retrograde and the Sun helps offset some of these anxieties. A life path is never guaranteed to be easy and effortless all the way through.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Whether you hide your feelings around others is your prerogative, but there’s no real benefit to lying to yourself. As Jupiter forms an unproductive (but not negative) sextile with Neptune retrograde, we’ll be more susceptible to giving in to our most instantly gratifying wants. A trine between your ruling planet and Venus suggests now is the time for positive investments.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn retrograde and Mercury’s ongoing opposition makes us more susceptible to one-way, stubborn thinking. While this can certainly apply to personal opinions, this headstrong attitude often affects our relationship with and willingness to improve ourselves. No one is right all of the time—not even you, Cap. It’s never too late or too early for a refresher on that life lesson.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus and Neptune retrogrades’ ongoing sextile has been dropping one truth bomb after the next. As your former ruling planet and the Sun form a harmonious trine, the stars urge you to consider the ways in which your current life plan is different than what you thought it would be in the past. There’s no shame in changing directions, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde is pushing us toward our wildest dreams, but be wary of rogue fabrications and ideological thinking. As your ruling planet and Uranus retrograde form an inactive sextile, our ability—or, perhaps, willingness—to acknowledge the truth dwindles. The opposition between Neptune and the Sun promises great prosperity, but that success will only get harder to obtain the more you ignore reality.

