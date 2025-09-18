Daily Horoscope: September 18, 2025

Thursday’s skies bring both steadiness and complexity, with Mercury sliding into Libra while opposing Neptune. For many signs, this creates a push and pull between facts and feelings, making perception hazy but also opening space for imagination. Other planets remain relatively still, leaving the mood less frantic than earlier in the week. Stargazer, the key is balance: trust intuition, but don’t lose sight of the details that keep you grounded. Today’s energy rewards patience and perspective, whether you’re handling practical matters or chasing inspiration. It’s a reminder that growth happens in both structure and imagination.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The skies offer fewer distractions today, giving you space to direct your energy where it matters most. Aries, your impulsive streak loves a challenge, but don’t overlook the value of pacing yourself. Even without cosmic pressure, momentum is yours to create. Use this steadiness to tackle something meaningful—you’ll feel stronger for having shaped the pace yourself.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Today carries a steady hum that lets you focus on what feels secure and nourishing. Taurus, your earthy side thrives when you’re surrounded by stability, and this is a moment to lean into that comfort. Think about the routines, people, or spaces that make you feel rooted. Giving attention to those simple anchors can lift your whole day.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As Mercury enters Libra, your thoughts naturally gravitate toward balance and connection. Gemini, conversations may feel more weighted with meaning, especially as Mercury opposes Neptune. Not everything you hear will be straightforward, so listen carefully. Even if the details seem fuzzy, your intuition knows what resonates. Clarity comes when you trust both your logic and your instincts.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Today encourages you to explore creativity in ways that feel nourishing. Cancer, the Moon in Leo reminds you that even simple acts of expression—like cooking, journaling, or music—can recharge you. A sextile with Makemake highlights the joy of imagination, pushing you to see play as purposeful. Give yourself permission to create without judgment.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your energy carries a steady rhythm today, Leo, and it may feel good to ride the wave rather than fight it. Even without major cosmic shifts, you can find inspiration in the ordinary. The way someone speaks, a task you’ve been putting off, or a small win could spark your natural pride and remind you why you set high standards.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You may notice yourself weighing choices more carefully today, Virgo, and that’s no accident. As Mercury steps into Libra and faces Neptune, your thoughts feel both sharp and dreamy. This mix can be useful if you trust your instincts while double-checking the details. A balanced approach will leave you feeling more grounded and ready to move forward with confidence.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With the sky low on noise, attention can turn to everyday exchanges. Libra, treat balance as a series of small choices: the text you answer, the boundary you set, the compliment you give. Steady, kind decisions build momentum. If something feels off, ask; if something feels good, say so. Harmony grows from honest, consistent follow-through. Keep listening to your body.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Even without fresh alignments overhead, Scorpio, there’s meaning in Neptune’s ongoing sextile. It softens the edges of your sharp perception, helping you sense connections you might usually overlook. Someone’s small gesture could carry more weight than they realize, and your instinct will catch it. Pay attention to the quieter cues—your intuition is sharpening into a real guide today.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The skies may be calm, but your restless spirit still wants movement, Sagittarius. Without cosmic friction steering you, this is a good moment to define what freedom looks like on your own terms. A small adventure—whether mental, physical, or emotional—can refresh your outlook. You don’t need a big event to feel expansive; curiosity itself can carry you far.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With no pressing alignments overhead, the energy today is steady and workable. Capricorn, this gives you the freedom to revisit a goal or routine without added pressure. Your disciplined nature thrives on progress, and even a small adjustment can set the tone for bigger results later. Give yourself credit—you’re laying groundwork that will hold strong.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The day moves at a steady pace, leaving space for your thoughts to wander. Aquarius, when routine feels predictable, your imagination sparks against it, and that contrast can be useful. A simple change—trying a new approach, shifting perspective—may open doors you hadn’t noticed. Freedom often starts in the smallest adjustments, not grand revolutions.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your imagination runs strong today, Pisces, as Mercury opposes Neptune. Details may blur, but inspiration can flourish if you don’t demand absolute certainty. Trust your emotional read of situations, while also pausing to check facts when needed. With Pluto still forming a sextile, transformation is slow but steady—reminding you that even small insights ripple into long-term growth.

Pisces monthly horoscope