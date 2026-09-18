Daily Horoscope: September 18, 2026

Fridays don’t always deliver, but this one has actually earned it. Mercury opposing Saturn peaked this morning — the aspect that’s had communication, decisions, and mental endurance in a chokehold all week is finally releasing its grip, and the difference is immediate. You’re allowed to exhale, Stargazer. The weekend is right there, and you’ve done the work to get to it. That said, Neptune opposing the Sun and Pluto trining it both just started this week, which means something bigger is taking shape underneath the end-of-week relief. The intensity of the last five days hasn’t disappeared — it’s moved into longer, slower territory that’ll unfold over the next few weeks. Enjoy today. Notice what’s beginning.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars squaring Eris today means whatever you’ve been holding back all week is looking for an exit. That’s not necessarily a bad thing — sometimes the most productive move is the one that looks like a fight from the outside. Just make sure you know what you’re actually pushing back against before you go there, Aries. Reactive and intentional aren’t the same thing.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The intensity that followed your relationships around all week has finally started to clear out, and Friday feels like proof. Pluto squaring Venus isn’t gone, but it’s lost its grip enough that you can actually enjoy what’s in front of you today instead of dissecting it. Take the win, Taurus. Not every week ends this gracefully, and you’ve earned a little breathing room.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Rude way to start a Friday, but Mercury opposing Saturn peaked this morning, and it’s already on its way out — which is the most important thing to know today. Jupiter sextile Mercury is building fast, and Mercury sextile Ceres means your words are actually hitting somewhere soft instead of bouncing off a wall. The communication drought is almost over, Gemini. Use it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon has been keeping things lighter than usual since Wednesday, and today is the last of it — by evening it moves into Capricorn, and the emotional register gets a lot more serious. The Sun squaring the Moon today creates a moment of internal pushback worth sitting with. Check in with yourself, Cancer. What do you actually want going into the weekend?

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Something is different about how you’re walking into this weekend, and it’s not just end-of-week relief. Neptune opposing your Sun just started, and Pluto is trining it — which means the next few weeks are going to ask bigger questions about who you actually are versus who you’ve gotten comfortable being. That’s not a warning, Leo. It’s an invitation. Notice what feels off.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

After a week of your words coming out either too blunt or too careful, Mercury sextile Ceres today means you finally get to say the true thing and the kind thing at the same time — which, for you, is basically a superpower. Mercury opposing Saturn peaked this morning and is already releasing. The communication gridlock is over, Virgo. Say what you actually mean.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Friday with Venus in Scorpio means the social part of your brain is ready to enjoy the weekend, but the part of you that spent all week excavating your relationships isn’t quite done yet. Pluto squaring Venus has eased up enough to breathe, but unresolved things have a way of following you into Saturday, Libra. Tie up what you can before you clock out.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto trine Sun just started this week, and you’re already feeling it — the excavation work your ruling planet has been doing all week is starting to connect to something bigger about who you’re becoming. That’s very Scorpio: go through the worst of it and come out knowing more than you did. Lean into that going into the weekend. The intensity had a point.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The Moon in your sign all day has you ready to blow the doors off the weekend before it’s even started, which is peak you. Jupiter sextile Mercury is still building toward something good early next week — so the energy is earned, not borrowed. Just know that when the Moon moves into Capricorn tonight, the vibe gets more structured. Make your plans accordingly, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn took a direct hit from Mercury this week and barely flinched — which tracks for you. The opposition peaked today, and it’s already releasing, which means the resistance you’ve been grinding against all week is finally letting up. Tonight the Moon moves into your sign, which feels a little like coming home after a long trip. You made it, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The most electrically charged thinking stretch you’ve had in a while wraps up today — Uranus trine Mercury is officially done, and Jupiter sextile Mercury is fully in charge now. Warmer, more expansive, better for actually getting people on board with your ideas instead of just having them. End-of-week question, Aquarius: what did all that inspired thinking this week actually produce?

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Going into the weekend with Neptune opposing the Sun is a little like trying to navigate with a blurred map — everything feels slightly impressionistic, and the line between what you want and what you’re absorbing from everyone else gets harder to find. This just started, and it runs for weeks, Pisces. Get intentional now about whose energy you’re actually walking into this weekend.

Pisces monthly horoscope