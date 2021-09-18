Daily Horoscope: September 19, 2021

The moon in Pisces makes a harmonious connection with Venus at 10:26 AM, creating an affectionate atmosphere. Intriguing conversations take place as the moon mingles with electric Uranus at 6:26 PM. Pleasures and surprises could arrive today.

All times ET.

Aries

Enjoy an escape today as the moon moves through Pisces! That might mean sleeping in or enjoying a change of scenery, so make time to explore your fantasies!

Taurus

The moon is in Pisces today and it connects with your ruling planet Venus, creating a harmonious atmosphere in your partnerships and social life. You’re eager to experiment as the moon mingles with Uranus.

Gemini

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on your career today, as well as reflecting on your future. You have already come so far…so, where to next?

Cancer

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in an adventurous mood! Surprising conversations and social connections may take place as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus.

Leo

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on finances today, especially issues concerning debts, taxes, and money you share with your partners. Now is a great time to get organized in those arenas.

Virgo

The moon is in your opposite sign Pisces today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! It’s a fantastic time to meet people and share ideas. Inspiring conversations take place.

Libra

The moon is in Pisces today, encouraging you to reflect on your daily routine and habits. How can you create a better balance in your schedule between work and time for yourself?

Scorpio

A romantic energy flows as the moon in fellow water sign Pisces connects with sweet Venus. Unexpected meetings may take place as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus.

Sagittarius

You may find yourself in a nostalgic mood as the moon moves through Pisces today. You’re also focused on your home and family life, and feel eager to switch up your routine as the moon connects with Uranus.

Capricorn

A fun atmosphere in your social life may take place as the moon in Pisces connects with lovely Venus. Unexpected fun could arrive as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus!

Aquarius

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on money today, and a gift or reward may come your way as the moon connects with Venus. The moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus, encouraging you to try something new.

Pisces

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces! You’re feeling sentimental as the moon mingles with Venus. Exciting conversations and unexpected meetings may take place as the moon connects with Uranus!

