Daily Horoscope: September 19, 2022

The moon in Cancer connects with Venus in Virgo at 4:53 PM, inspiring a romantic atmosphere that’s lovely for connection, creativity, and pleasure! The moon connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 5:43 PM, which could find us in an experimental mood. Surprises may come our way.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you focused on home and family today. You may be updating your beauty routine or brightening up your space as the moon connects with Venus in Virgo! Novel approaches to building wealth or security could be explored as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Cancer lights up the communication sector of your chart and connects with your ruling planet Venus, now in Virgo, inspiring an affectionate and easygoing atmosphere. A brilliant idea can strike as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your focus is on money today as the moon moves through Cancer. You may be investing in your home or family life in some way, or beautifying your space as the moon aligns with Venus in Virgo. Imaginative solutions can be found as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer, encouraging you to explore your emotions. Sweet messages may arrive as the moon mingles with Venus in Virgo, and exciting social connections can form as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Make time to rest as the moon moves through Cancer. A lovely gift could come your way as the moon connects with Virgo in Virgo. Unexpected recognition may arrive as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you focused on your social life today, and you might feel particularly charming and popular as the moon connects with Venus in your sign, Virgo! Unexpected opportunities may arise as Uranus in Taurus.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your focus is on your career today as the moon moves through Cancer. The moon aligns with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Virgo, encouraging you to connect with your intuition. Unexpected help could come your way as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules opportunity and adventure, and exciting social connections can form as the moon mingles with Venus in Virgo and Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you focused on finances today. Public recognition and applause could come your way as the moon mingles with Venus in Virgo. Exciting changes may pop up in your routine as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Cancer illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, Capricorn! The intellectual connection you share with your partners is highlighted as the moon mingles with Venus in Virgo. Unexpected thrills may arise as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

You can be focused on tackling your to-do list as the moon moves through Cancer. The moon mingles with Venus in Virgo, which could bring some help your way. The moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, inspiring a shake-up in your daily routine!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Romance and creativity flow as the moon moves through fellow water sign Cancer! An easygoing atmosphere arrives in your relationships as the moon mingles with Venus in Virgo. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring unexpected news your way.