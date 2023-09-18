Daily Horoscope: September 19, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Jupiter in Taurus at 6:16 AM, stirring up big emotions, and we might feel a bit confused, lazy, or distracted as the sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces at 7:17 AM. A lot of feelings flow, but making sense of them might be difficult. We might feel totally jaded and uninterested in things or especially sensitive. Try not to over-analyze everything and find ways to stay grounded.

Our desire for connection is especially strong as the moon squares off with Venus in Leo at 8:29 AM. A surprising turn of events may unfold as the moon opposes Uranus in Taurus at 8:46 PM.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Getting anything done might feel difficult today as the sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces! Make time to rest. If you feel a surge of productivity, enjoy it, but don’t overdo it. Pacing yourself is an important theme at this time.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun in fellow earth sign Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which could find you contending with drama or confusion in your social life. You might feel confused about who your friends are or where you fit in. Reach out to people you trust and find ways to stay grounded.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Hazy boundaries between your personal life and your work life may frustrate you today as the sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Or you might feel overwhelmed and unclear about what you want at home and in your future. Reflect on what boundaries you need to set, and try to stay in the present.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Miscommunications and delays could take place today as the sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces. Your imagination is especially active at this time, which is great for making art, but not good if you’re jumping to conclusions about a situation in your life.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your astrological ruler, the sun, now in Virgo, opposes Neptune in Pisces, which can find you contending with confusion regarding finances. A new approach to managing your finances may be in order. Or maybe it’s time to adjust what sort of material support you can expect from others.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun in your sign, Virgo, opposes Neptune in Pisces, which may find you working through confusion in your relationships. Expectations can be adjusted at this time. Find ways to stay grounded, and don’t jump to conclusions about things.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to slow down and rest. If you try to do too much today, you might find yourself feeling burned out or frustrated by other people’s laziness.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might be working through confusion in your friendships or your love life as the sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. You may have been carried away by a fantasy and are now returning to reality. The truth might be unexciting or even disappointing, but it’s important that you acknowledge it.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which may find you working through frustrations both at home and at work. The line between your private and public lives could feel blurry. It might be time to set new boundaries.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could be dealing with miscommunications today as the sun in fellow earth sign Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. A general atmosphere of laziness flows: You could find this frustrating, but you can also choose to slow down and save big discussions and decisions for another time.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You may be working through financial confusion as the sun in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Something you thought was a good deal or very valuable might not be what it was cracked up to be. Or something you had underestimated may indeed be worth your interest!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces, which may find you working through confusion in your relationships. A bubble might have burst… what’s left is reality, and you’re figuring out how you feel about it.