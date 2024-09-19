Daily Horoscope: September 19, 2024

Three notable alignments with the Moon will open the door for self-destructive or generally unproductive thoughts and behavior today. First, the barely full Moon forms a square with both Mars and Ceres, putting our emotional selves at odds with what’s best and most productive for us. Meanwhile, an opposition between the Moon and Makemake indicates a rebellion against progress and an unwillingness to cede to what’s best for the bigger picture. These moods are normal, but we mustn’t let them control us.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Don’t underestimate your ego’s ability to knock reality out of focus, Aries. As your ruling planet, Mars, forms a challenging square with the barely full Moon and Makemake, acting on our emotions—however unproductive—will likely feel far more tempting than keeping our eyes on the bigger picture. Sit with these feelings, but don’t let them start to burn bridges, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus retrograde continues to fly under your sign, bringing up moments of unpredictability and change. These mix-ups will likely play a part in the revelations presented by the opposition between Venus and Eris. All celestial signs point to exploring realities you’ve previously brushed off due to convenience or fear. Even small changes can make a significant impact on your well-being.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The ongoing opposition between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Saturn retrograde offers an invaluable opportunity to learn how to balance feelings of self-doubt and curiosity. No one enters a new situation knowing exactly how to handle what’s thrown at them. The stars urge you to rely on your instincts, sharpened by Mercury’s placement under pragmatic Virgo. You got this, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Keep a close eye on your words and actions today, Cancer. With the Moon in a tense square with Mars and Ceres, the likelihood of harmful knee-jerk reactions increases. Paired with an opposition between the Moon and Makemake, your emotional side might not be thinking about what’s best for the greater good. A little bit of self-awareness can go a long way.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun and Neptune retrograde’s opposition is a fantastic time to explore possibilities you might’ve written off for one reason or another. Dive deeper into a new hobby, sit down and seriously consider other professional paths. As dreamy Neptune faces off with the ego-driven Sun, the question of where we are versus where we want to be comes center stage.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mental clarity stays sharp as your ruling planet, Mercury, flies under your sign. However, Mercury’s opposition to Saturn retrograde increases the chances for self-doubt and rumination. Indeed, sometimes your brain working overtime is less productive than you’d like to think. The stars urge you to pay close attention to the thoughts that are instinctual and those that are just anxious.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The Moon and Makemake’s opposition under Aries and your sign offers an interesting contrast to a trine between your ruling planet, Venus, and Jupiter, under your sign and Gemini. This alignment indicates a need to consider where you’re investing your emotional and financial resources. If it isn’t for the betterment of yourself or others, what is the point?

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As the Sun’s direct opposition with Neptune retrograde continues, the stars call you to consider how and where you’ve been sacrificing too much for what you’ve perceived to be the greater good. Your desire to keep the wheels rolling is admirable, but make sure that you’re not lying on the tracks in the process. You must be your own advocate.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, flies in contrasting aspects with the Sun and Venus. Jupiter and Venus fly in a harmonious trine, indicating good fortune and feelings surrounding romance and money. But be careful, Sagittarius. Your ruling planet’s challenging square with the Sun indicates these emotional or financial investments might not be beneficial in the long term.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

As Saturn retrograde and Mercury’s opposition continues under Pisces and Virgo, the need to use the latter planet’s mental clarity for good increases tenfold. Saturn’s placement under Pisces suggests overly sentimental, ruminating thought processes. While it’s often easier said than done, you must try to use Mercury’s communicative power to solve problems, not create more of them.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The stars point to a significant shift in your life path that has been moving into place for weeks now. With your ruling planet, Uranus, flying in trine with both the Sun and Pluto retrograde, all celestial signs point to this being a change for the better. Your most important duty is avoiding rose-colored distractions, presented by Neptune retrograde flying in sextile with Uranus.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Under the glow of the Sun and Neptune retrograde’s direct opposition, the stars continue to push you toward fantastical dreams and goals that you’ve desired for so long. However, a square between Neptune and Jupiter indicates these ambitions will require a great bit of challenging work. Only you can decide if the effort to reach these goals is worth it.

