Daily Horoscope: September 2, 2020

The full moon in Pisces arrives at 1:22 AM, bringing a major emotional release, and surprises are on the way as the moon connects with Uranus at 2:04 AM. Venus opposes Saturn at 8:17 AM, asking us to get clear on our boundaries: An ending or rejection may be taking place. The moon in Pisces wants to help everyone, but sometimes you have to say no! The sun connects with Uranus at 10:08 AM, bringing breakthroughs, and we’re tapping into an energy of generosity, vision, and creativity as the connects with Jupiter at 3:48 PM and meets Neptune at 8:10 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Repressed emotions surface thanks to the full moon in Pisces—feel those feelings, Aries! Your intuition is especially strong at this time. You’re setting firm bounties between your personal life and public life as Venus opposes Saturn, and breakthroughs in your career take place as the sun connects with Uranus.

Taurus

A major climax takes place in a situation that’s been building in your social life thanks to the full moon in Pisces. Your ruling planet Venus opposes Saturn, finding you navigating communication blocks; but breakthroughs in your love life and your creative endeavors take place as the sun connects with Uranus.

Gemini

The full moon in Pisces lights up the career sector of your chart, bringing you recognition, and you also release an important project or bit of news. You’re getting your finances in order as Venus opposes Saturn. Independence is a major theme today, especially as the sun mingles with Uranus, bringing emotional breakthroughs.

Cancer

A powerful full moon in Pisces finds you making a major philosophical breakthrough, and you’re setting important boundaries in your relationships as Venus opposes Saturn. The sun connects with Uranus , bringing surprising news and finding you connecting with unexpected people.

Leo

A major emotional release takes place thanks to the full moon in Pisces. This is a great time to get closure, dear Leo. Venus opposes Saturn, finding you setting limits in how much energy you have to offer, and financial breakthroughs also take place today as the sun connects with Uranus.

Virgo

Today’s full moon in Pisces illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, bringing a critical climax to issues that have been building in your partnerships. Your partners have big feelings to share! Firm boundaries are set as Venus opposes Saturn, and communication breakthroughs take place as the sun and Uranus connect.

Libra

The full moon in Pisces finds you wrapping up a project and kicking bad habits. Your ruling planet Venus opposes Saturn, and you’re setting firm boundaries between your home life and your career. The sun connects with Uranus , bringing emotional breakthroughs and a boost in your intuitive abilities.

Scorpio

A climax takes place in your love life and in your artistic endeavors thanks to the full moon in Pisces, and you’re setting important boundaries around communication as Venus opposes Saturn. It’s a major day for relationship breakthroughs as the sun connects with the planet of invention, Uranus.

Sagittarius

The full moon in Pisces is all about emotional release for you, Sagittarius, but you’re also setting firm boundaries in your finances today. The sun connects with Uranus, bringing brilliant new career opportunities.

Capricorn

The full moon in Pisces brings a conversation to a critical climax, and crucial boundaries are set in your relationships today as Venus opposes your ruling planet Saturn. Unexpected thrills take place as the sun connects with electric Uranus.

Aquarius

Important changes take place in your finances today thanks to the full moon in Pisces, and you’re setting important boundaries around how much time you dedicate to others. The sun mingles with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing emotional breakthroughs!

Pisces

There’s a full moon in your sign today, Pisces, marking the end of a journey, and a major emotional release is taking place. Venus opposes Saturn, finding you setting firm boundaries in your social life. A freeing conversation takes place as the sun mingles with Uranus.

