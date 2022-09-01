Daily Horoscope: September 2, 2022

The moon in Scorpio squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 2:02 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries, and creativity flows as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 8:52 AM. The moon mingles with Pluto in Capricorn at 12:23 PM, inspiring deep personal transformation, and we could be making important decisions as the moon squares off with Venus in Leo at 1:22 PM.

The moon enters Sagittarius at 6:39 PM, creating an adventuresome atmosphere, and Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries at 9:49 PM, which might find us having especially exciting discussions. However, it would be wise not to overbook ourselves or indulge in rumors or exaggerations.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You may be inspired to make travel plans or focus on school as the moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius! Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, creating a productive atmosphere for communication in your relationships.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your focus may turn to finances, especially themes like bills or resources you share with partners, as the moon enters Sagittarius. Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, which could find you excitedly exploring new plans and possibilities—just don’t double book yourself. Find the right balance between work and rest.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection and communication. Your social life might be especially busy and exciting discussions can take place as your ruling planet Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters Sagittarius today, which can find you busy organizing your work space and tending to your to-do list. Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a busy atmosphere around communication. Deep discussions about the past, and inspiring conversations about the future, may take place!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The atmosphere is fun and uplifting as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries…big conversations may take place.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters Sagittarius today, which can bring your focus to your home and family life. Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Libra, opposes Jupiter in Aries, perhaps finding you having exciting discussions about money.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

This can be a busy today for communication! The moon enters philosophical Sagittarius, and Mercury, currently in your sign, opposes Jupiter in Aries, which can find you having meaningful, exciting discussions with your partners. Just try not to over-commit, and be mindful about exaggerations.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your focus may turn to finances today as the moon enters Sagittarius. Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a busy and productive atmosphere—just be careful not to double book yourself.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to focus on nourishing yourself emotionally and physically! Mercury in Libra opposes your ruling planet Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, which can find you forming exciting social connections.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Prioritize rest and take a break from your usual routine as the moon enters Sagittarius! Communication planet Mercury, currently in Libra, opposes Jupiter in Aries, which could inspire a fantastic brainstorming session.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Your focus can turn to your social life today as the moon enters Sagittarius! Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, making it a fun and exciting day for communication. Big news might be shared!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters Sagittarius today, bringing your focus to your career. You may be gaining some recognition at this time! Chatty Mercury in Libra opposes your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries, which can find you having exciting discussions about money.