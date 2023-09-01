Daily Horoscope: September 2, 2023

The moon in Aries aligns with Venus retrograde in Leo at 12:46 AM, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere! This can be a great day to explore what makes us feel loved and valued, and to show our appreciation for those we care about. Themes like passion and loyalty are explored and discussed.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Aries, and it connects with Venus retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo, making for a sweet and caring atmosphere. You could connect with a crush or enjoy quality time with a lover. You might revisit a source of creative inspiration that you want to connect with.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with your ruling planet Venus, which is retrograde in Leo, finding you coming to terms with something regarding the past. The mood at home is warm and cozy.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A fun energy flows in your social life as the moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in Leo. You might reconnect with friends or rediscover a hobby you want to spend more time on!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Aries can find you focused on your career today, and good news about money, resources, or some other kind of success could come your way as the moon connects with Venus retrograde in Leo.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in your sign, Leo, which can find you moved to revisit a place that fills you with inspiration. Perhaps a favorite museum, or someplace in nature where you feel like you’re able to connect with yourself in a deep way.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in Leo! This is a powerful time to let go of a situation that no longer serves you.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with your ruling planet Venus, currently retrograde in Leo, which could find you reconnecting with friends. You and a romantic partner might also connect in a deeply intellectual way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Recognition for your talents could arrive as the moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in Leo. The satisfaction you feel from a job well done may be especially sweet at this time!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A romantic connection could blossom as the moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in Leo! Or a fun adventure might take place as you step out of your routine in an exciting way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, which could find you reconnecting with the past and cutting ties with what no longer serves you. Change can be hard, but sometimes it’s a relief!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, which can find you revisiting a discussion about something close to your heart. A partner may share something special with you today.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, which could find you making big strides toward building the life you want! Themes like abundance, comfort, and luxury are on your mind.