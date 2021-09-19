Daily Horoscope: September 20, 2021

The moon in Pisces meets Neptune at 7:39 AM, inspiring creativity, and we’re exploring deep emotions as the moon connects with Pluto at 12:45 PM. Mercury connects with Jupiter at 6:53 PM, creating an optimistic atmosphere that’s fantastic for socializing and sharing ideas. The full moon in Pisces arrives at 7:55 PM, encouraging release, and we’re ready to take on challenges as the moon enters Aries at 11:13 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Communication planet Mercury connects with Jupiter today, bringing an exciting energy to your social life! But make sure to carve out time to rest and unwind with today’s full moon in sensitive water sign Pisces. The moon enters your sign, encouraging you to reflect on your emotional needs.

Taurus

Messenger planet Mercury connects with Jupiter, creating a productive atmosphere. Big ideas are shared when it comes to your work and career! A culmination takes place in a situation that’s been building in your social life thanks to the full moon in Pisces. The moon enters Aries, encouraging you to get in touch with your intuition.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Jupiter today, and the mood is creative and optimistic! An important climax may take place in your career or life in public thanks to the full moon in Pisces. It’s a fantastic time to connect, especially as the moon enters Aries, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart.

Cancer

Meaningful conversations take place as chatty Mercury connects with philosophical Jupiter, and the full moon in fellow water sign Pisces finds you understanding things on a deeper level. Your focus is also on your career as the moon enters Aries.

Leo

Messenger planet Mercury connects with Jupiter today, creating a fantastic atmosphere for communication within your partnerships. This is a powerful time to release the past and gain closure thanks to the full moon in Pisces, and new journeys are on the way as the moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring your love of travel and learning.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Jupiter, creating a productive atmosphere, especially at work or in your finances. An important turning point takes place in your relationships thanks to the full moon in Pisces: This is a powerful time to learn more about your partner’s perspective. The moon enters Aries, which could find you sorting out issues regarding shared resources.

Libra

Communication planet Mercury connects with Jupiter, creating a fun atmosphere for socializing. An important project may be completed at this time thanks to the full moon in Pisces. The moon enters Aries, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and making it an exciting time to connect with people!

Scorpio

Messenger planet Mercury connects with Jupiter, inspiring deep conversations. The full moon in Pisces arrives, creating a passionate atmosphere! A climax may take place in your love life. The moon enters Aries later on, finding you reflecting on how to create better balance in your day-to-day routine.

Sagittarius

Mercury connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, creating an excellent atmosphere for sharing ideas and connecting with friends. A situation regarding your home life may come to a climax with today’s full moon in Pisces. The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, inspiring romance and creativity…enjoy!

Capricorn

Messenger planet Mercury connects with Jupiter, inspiring big ideas in your career and finances. A conversation comes to a climax with today’s full moon in Pisces and a breakthrough in understanding could take place. Your focus is also on home and family life as the moon enters Aries.

Aquarius

Communication planet Mercury connects with Jupiter today, creating an exciting atmosphere for travel, learning, and exploring new opportunities! The full moon in Pisces may bring an important turning point in finances or your sense of security. The moon enters Aries, encouraging straightforward communication.

Pisces

Mercury connects with your ruling planet Jupiter today, creating an optimistic atmosphere! There’s a full moon in your sign today, Pisces, encouraging you to express your emotions. You may find that you have outgrown old patterns, circumstances, or relationships. The moon enters Aries, illuminating the financial sector of your chart and finding you reflecting on your budget and sense of security.

