Daily Horoscope: September 20, 2022

Venus in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus at 12:44 AM, inspiring novelty, excitement, and creativity. If you’ve felt stuck in a rut, the energy can shift at this time. The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces at 4:25 AM, inspiring our imaginations.

The moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 8:58 AM, stirring up intense emotions, but our confidence is boosted as the moon connects with the sun in Virgo at 11:57 AM. The moon enters Leo at 4:38 PM, inspiring a warm, generous atmosphere, and we’re feeling chatty, revisiting old discussions as the moon mingles with Mercury retrograde in Libra at 9:52 PM.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

A surprising gift or help could come your way as Venus in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus! The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring romance, creativity, and celebration!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Virgo, connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, perhaps bringing unexpected romance or a boost of creativity! If you’ve been feeling bored, the excitement you’ve been craving might finally be here. The moon enters Leo, bringing your attention to your home and family life.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

A feeling of emotional release can take place as Venus in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus! The moon enters Leo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and perhaps bringing news.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Venus in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus today, which can find you making exciting social connections! The moon enters Leo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules comfort and wealth.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Venus in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can bode very well for your career or reputation. There’s excitement around all the things that make you unique! The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Leo, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Venus is in your sign, Virgo, and it connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you exploring exciting, unexpected opportunities. Enlightening discussions may take place. The moon enters Leo later on, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus, now in Virgo, connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring deep emotional transformation. You could feel especially confident about letting go and making changes at this time. The moon enters Leo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Venus in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making unexpected and exciting social contacts. The moon enters Leo, perhaps finding you focused on your career and your life in the public eye.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Exciting shifts in your career can take place as Venus in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, which might find you in an adventurous mood! New opportunities may come your way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

An electric atmosphere of creativity, romance, and novelty flows as Venus in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus! The moon enters Leo, which could find you focused on finances.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Exciting shifts can take place at home and in your personal life as Venus in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Uranus, now in Taurus. The moon enters your opposite sign Leo, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Exciting discussions and chance meetings can take place as Venus in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus. An exciting new idea could be shared. The moon enters Leo, inspiring you to get reorganized.