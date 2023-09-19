Daily Horoscope: September 20, 2023

The moon in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces at 3:06 AM, inspiring our imaginations, and we can feel especially eager to make art and celebrate life as the moon connects with the sun in Virgo at 4:47 AM!

We may be ready to make a change as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 6:21 AM. New opportunities arise as the moon enters Sagittarius at 10:06 AM, but the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 1:58 PM, urging us not to forget prior commitments.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, which could find you making exciting travel plans or rediscovering your passion for learning. If you’re in school, the moon in Sagittarius can bode well for your studies. The moons squares off with Saturn in Pisces, urging you to follow a strict schedule whether you’re studying, traveling, or simply going about life as usual.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio aligns with the sun in Virgo, which can bode well for open communication within your partnerships. The moon enters Sagittarius, too, which may find you and your partners discussing money.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today, which can find you connecting with new people or engaging with established partners in a deep way. The moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces, and you and your partners may be assessing plans and responsibilities.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a whimsical and romantic atmosphere! Your focus might turn to more mundane matters, like tackling your to-do list, as the moon enters Sagittarius.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring romance and creativity! The moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you and your partners having serious discussions about expectations, especially with money or other resources.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A sentimental and emotional discussion with a partner can take place as the moon in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Sagittarius, too, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging open communication, and discussions about the past, boundaries, expectations, or responsibilities in your personal life take place as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in your sign, Scorpio, aligns with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a hugely romantic atmosphere! It’s a fantastic time to make art. Conversations about money could kick up as the moon enters Sagittarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters your zodiac sign, Sagittarius, encouraging you to focus on self-care and connect with your emotions. The moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you setting important boundaries in your personal life.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could spell communication blocks or delays. Perhaps having extra time to do research or think things over is for the best!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to your social life—it’s an exciting time to network! The moon squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could find you making an important financial decision.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which could bring a wonderful opportunity your way! You might visit a place or explore an idea that fills you with awe. The moon enters Sagittarius, too, boosting your popularity and planting you in the spotlight.