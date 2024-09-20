Daily Horoscope: September 20, 2024

As the Sun illuminates misguidance and falsehoods in its opposition with Neptune retrograde, the waning gibbous Moon swings into conjunction with Chiron retrograde. The latter dwarf planet governs our vulnerable soft spots, influencing how our insecurities and past experiences shape our interaction with the external world. The conjunction’s sextile aspect with prosperous Jupiter is a bit of celestial good fortune: a positive alignment like this indicates that while Chiron’s insights might be uncomfortable or painful, this experience’s life lesson is well worth the effort.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As the Chiron-Moon conjunction flies under your sign, a challenging square forms between Mars and Makemake under Cancer and Libra, respectively. These two alignments indicate some tension, particularly in self-assertion and activism. Be wary of Chiron’s ability to poke at old wounds and the temptation to lash out. Causing someone else’s pain won’t get rid of yours, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, inches toward a square with Pluto retrograde, which would typically indicate a negative downturn in love or finances. However, there appears to be a silver lining in Uranus retrograde, flying under your sign, and its two trines with Pluto and the Sun. Changes certainly seem ahead, but the stars point to it being for the better.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Saturn’s ongoing opposition is beginning to wane. Still, a pesky square between your ruling planet and Jupiter suggests a bump in the road to progress, whether professional or educational. Don’t let this minor setback discourage you, Gemini. There will be a few learning curves as you get used to this new reality post-opposition. Give yourself patience.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The time following a particularly potent full Moon like the one we saw this past Tuesday is always a bit raw for you, a Moon-governed sign. But pair a lunar conjunction with Chiron retrograde, and weak spots are bound to feel uncomfortably exposed. A sextile between this conjunction and Jupiter indicates this experience’s discomfort will lead you in the right direction.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the opposition of the Sun to Neptune retrograde continues, the latter blue planet also forms a favorable sextile with Uranus retrograde. When direct, this alignment encourages skepticism and free thinking. With both planets retrograde, this focus turns inward, highlighting internal areas that need a bit of adjusting. Luckily, Uranus’ rebellious spirit provides motivation to explore outside the status quo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As Mercury’s opposition to Saturn retrograde begins to wane, self-assuredness returns, increasing your connection to your instincts. But be careful as you proceed. Acting on your intuition doesn’t always guarantee a painless path forward. A growing square between Mercury and Jupiter suggests a bumpy road ahead, but you knew this would be challenging. It’s time to rise to the occasion.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Doing the right thing, whether for oneself or those around you, can sometimes feel like the most difficult option. Makemake, the dwarf planet governing our sense of advocacy and activism, forms two challenging squares as it flies under your sign: one with Mars, the other with Ceres. Complacency might be the easiest route, but does it align with your values?

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s no specific timeline for when things will start to feel “settled down.” And knowing your restless spirit, that feeling might never fully come to fruition. As shaky as things might seem right now, the stars are locked in your favor. Uranus and Pluto retrograde’s ongoing trine invites new ideas and greater expansion—a reward for dealing with the great unknown.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As Jupiter, flying under Gemini, locks into a challenging square with Mercury, flying under Virgo, our goals and the logistics needed to get there will begin to butt heads. Feelings of restriction or rigidity may arise. Clear ways to communicate or move forward will begin to muddy. Use this experience as a chance to hone your problem-solving skills, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn retrograde’s placement under Pisces continues to bring up emotional challenges further exacerbated under a square between Ceres and Makemake under your sign and Libra. Be cautious of excessive optimism, particularly of people you don’t know well. There is a fine line between helping others and putting yourself out; the stars indicate you’re leaning toward the latter.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The ongoing trine between your ruling planet, Uranus, and the Sun has been largely dominated by the Earth, thanks to their placements under Taurus and Virgo. But as the Sun inches closer to Libra, feelings of heaviness or restriction will begin to ease. Just remember how easy it is to get lost once your head is in the clouds, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Sun’s placement under Virgo has been a frustrating contrast to Neptune retrograde’s placement under sentimental Pisces. Sometimes, the worst emotions to deal with are also the most illogical, which only adds to their discomfort. However, as the Sun inches closer toward Libra, the big picture will become clearer. The universe doesn’t enable these experiences for spite. It’s to help you.

