Daily Horoscope: September 21, 2021

The moon in fire sign Aries opposes warrior planet Mars at 7:03 AM, which might find people in an impulsive or short-tempered mood—but the atmosphere is much more grounded and patient as the moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn at 12:43 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, encouraging you to connect with your emotions! Watch out for impulsivity as the moon opposes your ruling planet Mars. Helping you with patience is the moon’s productive connection with Saturn.

Taurus

The moon in Aries encourages you to connect with your intuition today. Restless energy might flow as the moon opposes Mars, so find ways to decompress. A helpful energy flows for reaching your goals as the moon connects with Saturn.

Gemini

The moon in Aries finds you in the mood to socialize, but irritability might arise as the moon opposes Mars. The energy shifts as the moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn, creating a solid atmosphere for making long term plans.

Cancer

The moon in Aries finds you focused on your career today. The moon opposes Mars, which may find you feeling impatient, but the moon also connects with Saturn, helping with focus.

Leo

You’re in an adventurous mood as the moon moves through fellow fire sign Aries—but watch out for arguments as the moon opposes Mars. Supportive energy flows in your relationships as the moon connects with Saturn.

Virgo

You’re addressing financial issues head-on as the moon in Aries opposes Mars. A sense of urgency is in the air, but the moon’s connection with Saturn helps keep you grounded and focused.

Libra

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, bringing your focus to your relationships. The moon opposes Mars, which could make for some confrontations—but solid compromises can be found as the moon mingles with Saturn.

Scorpio

The moon in Aries finds you in a busy mood today, but watch out for impatience as the moon opposes Mars. Supportive energy flows at home as the moon makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn.

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Passion and impulsivity flow as the moon opposes Mars. Solid conversations take place as the moon connects with Saturn.

Capricorn

The moon in Aries finds you focused on home and family today, but watch out for irritability or impatience as the moon opposes Mars. The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn, inspiring a supportive atmosphere.

Aquarius

It’s a busy day for communication as the moon moves through Aries—but watch out for arguments as the moon opposes Mars. The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn, encouraging you to set boundaries.

Pisces

The moon in Aries finds you focused on finances today. Watch out for short tempers as the moon opposes Mars. The energy is more focused as the moon mingles with Saturn.

