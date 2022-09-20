Daily Horoscope: September 21, 2022

The moon moves through fire sign Leo today, inspiring us to connect with our heart’s desires: What’s truly meaningful to you? What do you wish to dedicate your life to? Themes like loyalty, creativity, purpose, and integrity are up for discussion. The mood is particularly expansive and generous as the moon makes a helpful connection with Jupiter in Aries at 1:32 AM.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your love life, creativity, and celebration, and your heart can feel especially full as the moon mingles with Jupiter in your sign, Aries.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your focus could be on your home and family life today as the moon moves through Leo, and you may find yourself in a nostalgic mood. Emotional or spiritual expansion can take place as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Exciting social connections can form today as the moon moves through Leo and connects with Jupiter in Aries. Meaningful discussions may take place! This could be a productive time for researching, reading, and writing.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon is in Leo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules finances. Leo is all about luxury, and you could be receiving gifts, rewards, or payment for your hard work as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Leo! The world is on your emotional wavelength at this time. Exciting opportunities may arise as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Leo encourages you to slow down and rest today. You may feel ready to release the past in some significant way as the moon mingles with expansive Jupiter in Aries.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and exciting meetings can take place as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in your opposite sign Aries! It’s a lovely time for connection.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Leo can find you focused on your career today, and you might feel especially productive as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries. A passionate, creative energy flows!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You could be eager to change up your usual routine today, Sagittarius. The moon in Leo mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries, which can inspire a hugely passionate, creative, and romantic atmosphere!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Leo can find you focused on finances. You could be resolving a lingering issue or settling a debt. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, which may find you feeling like an emotional weight is lifted!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Leo lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Aquarius, inspiring an atmosphere of connection and compromise. Inspiring discussions can take place as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The mood is particularly productive today as the moon moves through Leo! The moon mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries, which can bode well for you financially. A gift or a valuable resource may become available!