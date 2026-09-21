Daily Horoscope: September 21, 2026

There’s a push-pull built into Monday — two brand new aspects hitting Mars simultaneously, one asking for a fight and one offering inspiration instead. Which one you feed is entirely up to you. The Sun trining the Moon this morning gives everyone a window of actual cooperation between instinct and intention, so use it early. Mercury sextile Jupiter is exact today, Stargazer, which means big thinking and expansive communication are running at full tilt — about as good a backdrop as you can ask for getting something worthwhile off the ground. The Moon in Aquarius keeps things from getting too personal or too precious. Step back, see the bigger picture, and go from there.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve got two things pulling at you today, and they’re not even going the same direction. Something wants to push back hard — Pluto opposing Mars isn’t here to play nice — but Neptune is trining it simultaneously, which means today can also be the day you channel that fire into something that actually means something to you. Pick the second option, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Scorpio has been making your wants feel bigger and more loaded than usual, and that hasn’t changed with the new week. What has changed is that the Sun trining the Moon this morning gives you a window where your instincts and your emotions are actually in agreement. Use it, Taurus. When those two are aligned, trust whatever comes up.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Something is different about how your brain is working today, and it’s not your imagination. Saturn’s been grinding against Mercury for days, but that opposition is finally losing its grip — and Jupiter sextile Mercury is filling the space it leaves behind. That’s an upgrade, Gemini. Thinking that actually goes somewhere instead of hitting a wall every five minutes. Enjoy it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon moving into Aquarius this morning makes your emotional world feel a little less like home — cooler, more detached, less instinctual. That’s not necessarily bad, just different. The Sun trining the Moon gives you a window today where head and heart are cooperating, Cancer. Use it to get clear on what you actually want before the evening gets more intense.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Uranus just started trining your Sun, which means the unexpected isn’t something to brace against right now — it’s working in your favor. Something comes through today that you didn’t plan for, and the instinct will be to hesitate. Don’t. Leo, Neptune and Pluto are already doing the heavy identity work in the background. Today’s surprise is a good one. Take it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been running everything through a filter before it comes out — second-guessing the wording, softening the edges, making sure it hits right. Saturn grinding against Mercury will do that. But that opposition is releasing, and Jupiter sextile Mercury is taking over, which means today your instinct about what to say is probably better than whatever you’d edit it into. Trust the first draft, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Whatever you were hoping would sort itself out over the weekend probably didn’t, and Venus in Scorpio isn’t going to let you pretend otherwise. Pluto squaring Venus means the relational stuff is still there, waiting. The Sun trining the Moon this morning means you’ve got more patience than usual, Libra. Monday is actually a decent day to deal with it. Go ahead.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto opposing Mars just started, and since Pluto is yours, you’re going to feel this more than most. It’s a power dynamic thing — your instinct toward transformation is running into something that wants to stay exactly where it is. Don’t force it, Scorpio. The Moon conjuncting Pluto tonight makes this personal in a way that’ll tell you everything you need to know.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Mercury sextile Jupiter is exact today, which means the part of you that thinks big and talks bigger is running at full capacity. Pitch the idea. Start the conversation you’ve been sitting on longer than necessary. Jupiter in Leo means the confidence is backed up right now, Sagittarius — you’re not overselling. The stars are actually keeping pace with you for a change.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You can probably stop bracing now. The opposition that’s had Saturn in a chokehold is releasing, which means the communication gridlock and the decision-making pressure you’ve been navigating are on their way out. Mercury sextile Jupiter is also building, which helps more than you’d expect. Monday doesn’t have to be a grind, Capricorn. The resistance is actually letting up — let it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Moon is in your sign today, which means the emotional atmosphere finally feels calibrated for you. Add Uranus trining the Sun just starting up, and Monday has a different energy — one where your instinct to do things your own way isn’t working against you; it’s working. Lead with what makes you different today, Aquarius. It’s an asset, not a liability.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune trining Mars just started, which for you means the inspiration that usually lives somewhere between a dream and a maybe actually has somewhere to go today. Pisces with actual forward drive is a different animal entirely. The Moon sextiling Neptune tonight keeps the intuition alive through the evening. Start something today, even something small. The energy is behind it.

Pisces monthly horoscope