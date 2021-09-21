Daily Horoscope: September 22, 2021

Mercury clashes with Pluto at 9:12 AM, which may reveal important information or find us having course-altering conversations. The sun enters air sign Libra at 3:21 PM, marking the equinox: A new season is here, and the sun in Libra encourages us to appreciate the beauty of the world, and encourages thoughtful interaction. The moon in fire sign Aries connects with lucky Jupiter at 7:42 PM, creating an expansive atmosphere, though intense emotions may arise as the moon clashes with powerful Pluto at 9:37 PM. The moon opposes chatty Mercury at 10:05 PM, kicking up communication.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Intense conversations regarding your goals take place as Mercury clashes with Pluto. The sun enters Libra, bringing your focus to your relationships. This is a wonderful time to learn more about your partner’s point of view.

Taurus

A change in routine may reveal something important as Mercury clashes with Pluto. The sun enters Libra, finds you getting re-organized and reflecting on how to create more balance in your life.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Pluto, revealing important information. The sun enters fellow air sign Libra, bringing romance and creative inspiration; make time to celebrate the equinox with your favorite people!

Cancer

Communication planet Mercury clashes with power planet Pluto today, bringing up intense conversations, especially regarding your relationships and personal life. Libra season begins, finding the sun illuminating the home and family sector of your chart.

Leo

Messenger planet Mercury squares off with Pluto, urging you to ask important questions as you deliberate your choices. Libra season begins, encouraging communication.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Pluto, finding you having intense but informative conversations. The sun enters Libra, shifting your focus to your finances.

Libra

Mercury and Pluto square off, finding you having intense conversations…information may be revealed. The sun enters your sign today, Libra: Happy solar return! The sun in your sign invigorates and inspires you, and it’s a great time to reflect on the past year and what you want for the year ahead.

Scorpio

Communication planet Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Pluto, inspiring you to explore secrets. A transformative conversation may take place. Libra season begins, finding you connecting with your intuition.

Sagittarius

The mood is intense as messenger planet Mercury clashes with Pluto. Deep conversations take place. The sun enters Libra, putting you in the mood to connect with friends and inspiring you to reflect on your dreams for the future.

Capricorn

Intense conversations regarding your career may take place as Mercury clashes with Pluto. The sun enters Libra, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition. This is a powerful time to ask questions and make changes.

Aquarius

Secrets may be shared as Mercury clashes with Pluto. The sun enters fellow air sign Libra, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and learning. New opportunities arise!

Pisces

You’re asking important questions today as communication planet Mercury clashes with the planet of the underworld, Pluto. It’s a powerful time for research. The sun enters Libra, finding you focused on financial issues, particularly themes like debts, taxes, or shared resources.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.