Daily Horoscope: September 22, 2022

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in Gemini at 2:00 AM, bringing a boost in energy and willpower. Surprises could pop up as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 5:36 AM, and we can be setting important boundaries as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 7:07 AM. The sun enters Libra at 9:04 PM, marking the autumn equinox: A new season is here, and the sun in Libra inspires courtesy, harmony, and communication. It’s a powerful time for compromise and coming together.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Libra season begins today, finding the sun illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! This is a powerful time for connection. You could be meeting new people or connecting on a deeper level with your partners.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The sun enters Libra today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals. You could be embracing a new habit or focused on wellness at this time. A new gig or project may be underway.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The sun enters fellow air sign Libra today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and bringing a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! It’s a lovely time to connect with friends, have fun, and simply enjoy life.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The sun enters Libra, activating the home and family sector of your chart. You could be reconnecting with the past. It’s a great time to cleanse your personal space and donate items you no longer need.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Libra season begins, finding the sun lighting up the communication sector of your chart. You could be busy taking care of paperwork or doing research. Intriguing ideas can be shared, and you may get an uptick in messages.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The sun enters Libra today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. You could be engaging in some exciting negotiations, raising your rates, or reworking your budget. Themes like security, wealth, and comfort may be up for discussion.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Happy solar return! The sun enters your sign today, Libra, which could find you feeling reinvigorated! This is an exciting time to make introductions, and reconnect with yourself and your goals.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The sun enters Libra today, activating a very private, personal sector of your chart. Make time for rest, meditation, and self exploration. You could feel inspired to go on a private retreat!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The sun enters charming air sign Libra today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, making it an exciting time of year to connect with friends, explore new social circles, and get involved with communities that share your interests.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The sun enters Libra today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation! Exciting developments can take place at this time. You could find yourself in the public eye. Achievements and awards may be won!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The sun enters fellow air sign Libra today, which can find you in an adventurous mood! New opportunities may arise. You could be traveling or planning your next trip. Your focus might also be on your studies at this time.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Discussions about shared money and resources, debts, taxes, or even inheritances could kick up as the sun enters Libra. This is a powerful season to settle debts and get clear with your partners about responsibilities.