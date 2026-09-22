Daily Horoscope: September 22, 2026

The fall equinox is today. The Sun moves into Libra this afternoon, closing out Virgo season and opening something far more social, more relational, and more interested in how things look and feel than how efficiently they run. That’s not a downgrade — it’s a different set of priorities. Saturn’s long opposition to Mercury also ends today, Stargazer, which means the communication gridlock that’s had certain signs in a headlock for weeks is finally, officially over. The Moon in Aquarius keeps the emotional temperature cool and collective-minded, and a sextile to Saturn this afternoon adds just enough structure to make the seasonal turning point feel intentional rather than accidental. Welcome to Libra season.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

The fall equinox puts the Sun directly across the sky from you, which is the universe’s way of asking you to consider a perspective that isn’t yours. That’s not Aries’s favorite exercise, but with Pluto still opposing Mars, pushing harder isn’t the answer right now either. Sit with someone else’s side of it for a minute, Aries. You might actually learn something.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

If something felt slightly off when you woke up, that’s the Moon squaring Venus overnight — it’s already winding down. The better news is that the Sun moving into Libra today opens a season that’s good for Venus-ruled signs, and that means you. The relational and financial atmosphere gets more favorable from here, Taurus. Let the morning mood pass and watch what opens up this afternoon.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Today is the last day of Saturn opposing Mercury, which means you are officially in the final stretch of whatever communication and mental gridlock has been grinding on you. Tomorrow it lifts completely. Jupiter sextile Mercury is already running in the background, ready to take over. Hold it together one more day, Gemini — you’re not almost there, you’re actually there.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Not every day has to be emotionally loaded, and this one doesn’t have to be either. The fall equinox arriving under a cool Aquarius Moon is a little ironic for a sign as seasonally attuned as you are — but the Moon sextiling Saturn this afternoon gives you somewhere to put that energy. Get organized, Cancer. Handle what you’ve been putting off. Productive is good too.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Virgo season had you grinding, optimizing, and picking everything apart — which isn’t exactly your natural habitat. The Sun moving into Libra this afternoon changes that atmosphere entirely. We’re talking charm, social intelligence, the pleasure of a well-run room. That’s much more your speed, Leo. Uranus is still trining your Sun, so expect the unexpected to keep working in your favor. Settle in.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

That low-grade mental exhaustion you’ve been carrying around — the second-guessing, the overcorrecting, the conversations that came out wrong — that’s Saturn grinding against Mercury, and today is the last day of it. Tomorrow it’s done. Jupiter sextile Mercury is already waiting on the other side, and it is a significantly better situation. Hang on, Virgo. You’re going to feel the difference immediately.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your season starts today — and so does fall, which means the equinox is yours too. The complicated part is Venus in Scorpio, which means the energy around love and money is heavier than your usual birthday vibe. Libra doesn’t always love being pushed toward depth and intensity, but that’s what’s on the menu. Lean into it — the meaningful stuff beats the comfortable stuff.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Yesterday hit differently, and you probably already know why. The good news is that the Sun moving into Libra today puts it in a harmonious trine with your Pluto, which takes some of the edge off that opposition with Mars. The transformation you’re being pushed toward isn’t the enemy, Scorpio — it’s the point. Let Tuesday be the day that actually sinks in.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

If Monday went well — and for you it probably did — Tuesday is about following through before the energy moves on. Jupiter sextile Mercury is still running, which means the communication advantage hasn’t disappeared overnight. Whatever conversation you started or idea you floated, Sagittarius, give it a next step today. The window is still open, just not as wide as yesterday.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The communication pressure that’s been grinding for days is officially done today — Saturn’s opposition to Mercury ends right here, not tomorrow, today. What replaces it is a much more cooperative picture, including a Moon sextile Saturn this afternoon that’s tailor-made for your natural instinct to organize, plan, and execute. This is your midday, Capricorn. Use it like you mean it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Sun moving into Libra today is an air sign welcoming another air sign, which means the social atmosphere just got a lot more hospitable for how your brain works. Add the Moon still in your sign and a grounding sextile to Saturn this afternoon, and Tuesday has a nice balance of big-picture thinking and actual follow-through. Both at once is your sweet spot, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Yesterday had good energy for starting something, and hopefully you used it. Today the question is whether what you’re building actually holds up in daylight — the Sun moving into Libra puts Neptune in opposition, which has a way of asking your dreams to defend themselves. They don’t have to be perfect, Pisces. They just have to be solid enough to survive a second look.

Pisces monthly horoscope