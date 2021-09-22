Daily Horoscope: September 23, 2021

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 5:41 AM, which may bring unexpected twists concerning love or money. Though we’re in the mood to experiment today, the moon enters Taurus at 8:38 AM, which could intensify our desires for stability. Watch out for stubborn attitudes as the moon clashes with Saturn in Aquarius at 10:40 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Sweet Venus opposes wildcard Uranus, encouraging experimentation. Take time to explore all your options, Aries. The moon enters Taurus today, bringing your focus to finances.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus opposes electric Uranus, possibly bringing some surprises in the realm of relationships. The moon enters your sign, Taurus, encouraging you to reflect on your emotional needs.

Gemini

Unexpected twists take place as darling Venus opposes rebellious Uranus. You’re ready for a change of scenery, and as the moon enters Taurus, you need a break from your usual routine to rest and relax.

Cancer

It’s an exciting, if unpredictable, time in your social life as Venus opposes Uranus. The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to reflect on your hopes and wishes for the future.

Leo

Your feelings about what’s important to you are changing as Venus opposes Uranus. You’re ready for something new, Leo. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Taurus.

Virgo

Unexpected conversations take place as Venus opposes Uranus. A surprising idea might find you experimenting with something new, and you’re feeling especially adventurous as the moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus opposes Uranus, and you’re reflecting on your need for stability and adventure: How can you find a good balance? The moon enters Taurus, finding you focused on finances, especially themes like debts and taxes.

Scorpio

Harmony-loving Venus opposes the planet of surprise, Uranus, shaking things up in your relationships. The moon enters Taurus, encouraging connection and helping you understand your partner’s point of view.

Sagittarius

Venus opposes Uranus today, finding you eager to try something new. A change is taking place… The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to reflect on what your new routine could look like.

Capricorn

Venus opposes Uranus today, bringing important changes and maybe some unexpected thrills! The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to enjoy life’s pleasures. Romance and creativity flow.

Aquarius

Venus opposes your ruling planet Uranus, finding you in an experimental mood. Changes are taking place, but you may be feeling nostalgic as the moon enters Taurus, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart, and encouraging you to reflect on what makes you feel safe and secure.

Pisces

Venus opposes Uranus, which might bring you a chance meeting or unexpected news. A surprising conversation could bring a breakthrough, and the moon enters Taurus, lighting up the communication sector of your chart.

