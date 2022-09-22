Daily Horoscope: September 23, 2022

The sun joins Mercury retrograde in Libra today at 2:50 AM, which can find us making important realizations. Discussions may be revisited and new points of views discovered. Make time to slow down and connect with yourself, as rushing ahead might turn out to be a setback. The moon enters Virgo at 3:53 AM, inspiring a thoughtful, helpful atmosphere, and Mercury reenters Virgo at 8:04 AM, finding us revisiting ideas, reediting our work, and taking a second look at our analyses.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The sun and Mercury retrograde meet in Libra, which might find you reconnecting with old friends or revisiting a conversation with a partner. An important realization about relationships can take place today. The moon enters Virgo, finding you inspired to get reorganized, and you may be picking up a project that you previously set aside as Mercury reenters Virgo.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Important realizations about your daily routine and habits can take place as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Libra. The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, inspiring romance and creativity, and Mercury reenters Virgo, too, which may find you revisiting a way you used to have fun!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The sun meets your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in fellow air sign Libra, which can find you having a profound realization about what’s truly important to you. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to home and family, and you might be revisiting discussions concerning these themes as Mercury reenters Virgo.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

A eureka moment about your past, family, or living situation can take place today as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Libra. The moon enters Virgo, activating the communication sector of your chart, and past discussions may be revisited as Mercury reenters Virgo.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

A philosophical breakthrough can take place as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Libra. Information may come to light. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to money, and discussions about wealth or security may be revisited as Mercury reenters Virgo.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

An important realization about money, wealth, your belongings, or your sense of security can take place as the sun meets your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in Libra. The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, encouraging you to connect with your emotions, and Mercury reenters Virgo, too, finding you revisiting an old idea.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign today, Libra, which can find you having an important realization about yourself! The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Mercury reenters Virgo, too, finding you revisiting an idea or conversation you previously overlooked.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Obscured information may be revealed as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Libra. This is a powerful time to connect with your inner voice, Scorpio. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to your social life, and you might run into old friends as Mercury reenters Virgo.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You can realize something important about the future you want for yourself as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Libra. A realization about your social circle may take place, too. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to your career, and you might revisit conversations about work or your life in the public eye as Mercury reenters Virgo.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

A breakthrough regarding your career, future goals, or reputation can take place as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Libra. The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, perhaps finding you planning your next trip abroad, and you may be revisiting old discussions about travel, school, or publishing as Mercury reenters Virgo.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in fellow air sign Libra, which may find you having a meaningful philosophical breakthrough. You could find yourself thinking about the world in a whole new way! Your focus turns to money as the moon enters Virgo, and you’re resolving linger issues or revisiting old financial conversations as Mercury reenters Virgo.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in Libra, which can find you having a breakthrough about your everyday routine, work, or habits. Your attention turns to your relationships as the moon enters Virgo, and you could be running into old friends or revisiting a discussion with a partner as Mercury reenters Virgo.