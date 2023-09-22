Daily Horoscope: September 23, 2023

The sun enters Libra at 2:50 AM, which can spell a shift in the atmosphere! Our focus turns from editing and organizing things during Virgo season, to connecting and collaborating with people in Libra season.

The moon in Capricorn aligns with Mercury in Virgo at 2:24 PM, which bodes well for communication, and people feel especially easygoing, lucky, or generous as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus at 6:12 PM. The moon squares off with Mars in Libra at 11:17 PM, which might find us feeling restless and ready to take action!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for September!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun enters Libra today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! This is an exciting time to connect with people. You could be meeting someone new over the coming weeks, or bonding with established partners.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun enters Libra today, a zodiac sign that’s all about balance. For you, dear Taurus, this means reworking your schedule and perhaps starting some new, healthy habits. A productive energy flows at work, too.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun enters fellow air sign Libra today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! This can be an especially exciting time in your love life. Fun celebrations could take place in the coming weeks, too!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your focus turns to your home and family life as the sun enters Libra. You could be reconnecting with the past in some significant way at this time! You might also be moving or redecorating your home.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Libra season is here, finding the sun lighting up the communication sector of your chart. Libra is all about collaboration and tact—this could be a productive time to get your point across and to win people over!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your focus turns to finances as the sun enters Libra today, dear Virgo. Over the coming weeks, you may be reworking your budget, raising your rates or asking for a raise, or simply thinking about wealth and abundance in a new way.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Happy solar return, dear Libra! The sun enters your sign today, inspiring an atmosphere of fun and celebration. This is a powerful time to reconnect with yourself, reflect on your goals, and get clear on what you want from life! Your popularity and charm increase.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun enters Libra today, encouraging you to catch up on rest and quality time alone. This can be a great time to go on a retreat someplace beautiful, quiet, and secluded. It could also be a powerful moment to explore your spirituality.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Libra season begins today, finding the sun lighting up the friendship sector of your chart! This is an exciting time to network, make new friends, and participate in teamwork.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your focus turns to your career today as the sun enters Libra! You could be feeling especially popular. An exciting partnership may be struck, and reward and recognition could come your way.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun enters fellow air sign Libra today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules expansion and adventure! Virgo season may have found you letting go of the past in some significant way, and now that the sun is in Libra, you’re ready to explore new places, ideas, and projects.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Libra season starts today, which could find you settling a debt or tying up loose ends over the coming weeks. You and your partners in love or business are having important discussions about everything from money to intimacy.