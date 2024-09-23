Daily Horoscope: September 23, 2024

Venus and Haumea conjoin on the cusp of Libra and Scorpio today, increasing our sense of intuition (represented by the latter planet) on matters of love or finances (represented by the former). A corresponding square between Mercury and Jupiter suggests the gut feelings we experience might not be leading us toward good fortune like we’d hope. However, Mercury’s trine with Uranus retrograde offsets some of this uncertainty, providing confidence even when navigating this uncharted territory. The stars urge you to put faith in your instincts even if you don’t readily understand them.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Venus’ ongoing opposition with Eris retrograde under Libra and your sign, respectively, finally waned this weekend, loosening feelings of restriction around finances and love. However, your ruling planet, Mars, is still in a tense square with Makemake under Cancer and Libra. Indeed, the stars remind us that the freedom of choice doesn’t necessarily make it any easier to decide, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A conjunction between instinct-driven Haumea and your ruling planet, Venus, sharpens your intuition today. While this isn’t necessarily an invitation to make reckless decisions, this is a celestial signal that your first gut reaction might be the best one to follow. Proceed confidently in matters of love or finance. You have a better grasp on this than you think, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury begins to form a direct opposition with Neptune retrograde as it continues its trine with Uranus retrograde. As the latter planet calls you to dig deep to bring hidden parts of yourself to the light, the former reminds us this isn’t always an easy process. Discovering you’ve been missing out is tough. Luckily, you don’t have to be anymore.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything. The waning gibbous Moon’s placement under Gemini indicates a desire to remain flexible and mutable, but a square between Mars and Makemake under your sign and Libra suggests maintaining a neutral ground isn’t always the most beneficial option. Going against the grain is difficult, but isn’t living outside your values?

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The lengthy opposition of the Sun to Neptune retrograde is starting to wane as your ruling celestial body slips over into Libra from Virgo. Neptune’s whimsical energy directly clashed with pragmatic, blunt Virgo. But under the influence of wistful Libra, the ambitions and ideas you’ve been mulling over the last few weeks suddenly seem more attainable than ever. Follow them.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With the Sun moving out from your celestial domain, ego becomes less of a leading actor. This will be especially helpful under the influence of a trine between Mercury and Uranus retrograde, coinciding with a growing opposition of Mercury to Neptune retrograde. The stars indicate it’s time to take responsibility and make internal changes. The discomfort will be temporary.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Sometimes, the hardest decisions are only difficult because we know the answer and are unhappy with what it is. As a square between Mars and Makemake under Cancer and Libra puts you at odds with doing what’s right, a conjunction between your ruling planet, Venus, and Haumea sharpens your intuition until you have no choice but to acknowledge the best way forward.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your unwillingness to be vulnerable will continue to deter your progress for as long as you let it, Scorpio. The very act of evolution requires us to confront the most fearful and sensitive sides of our shadow selves. As Venus and Haumea conjoin on the cusp of Libra and your sign, the stars urge you to prioritize growth over comfort.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A square between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Mercury signals slow progress and frustration. As someone used to being good at things on the first try, this challenge might seem overwhelming at first. Try to keep your eyes on the bigger picture. If your bare minimum is usually a success, then imagine what a bit of elbow grease can do.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

If you can’t find the motivation to adopt healthier habits and daily schedules for your own sake, then consider the influence you have on others. As Ceres and Makemake form a tense square under your sign and Libra, the stars urge you to consider how the unattainable standards you place on yourself could be transferred to loved ones without you realizing it.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus and Neptune retrograde have been paving the way for significant internal transformation for weeks now, and Mercury’s trine with your ruling planet promises to elevate these dreams to reality. But you have to follow through, too. Your fantasies won’t come to fruition on sheer whimsy alone. Indeed, this will require a fair deal of planning, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Nostalgically looking in the rearview mirror every once in a while isn’t necessarily harmful. The real problem occurs when you fail to pay attention to the road ahead. With Neptune retrograde in the middle of two sextiles with Pluto and Uranus retrograde, all signs point to new ideas, perspectives, and beliefs. Give yourself time to acclimate and grace when you falter.

