Daily Horoscope: September 23, 2026

The morning is the good part. Moon trine Mercury gives everyone a window of easy, flowing communication right out of the gate — use it for anything that requires a clear head and a diplomatic touch. After that, Mars squaring Mercury moves in, and it brings exactly what you’d expect: impulsive decisions, conversations that escalate faster than they should, and the general itch to say exactly what you’re thinking before you’ve fully thought it through. This is the first full day of Libra season, Stargazer, and fall is officially here — which makes the combative energy a little ironic, but there it is. By evening, the Moon drifts into Pisces and the whole day softens out.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars squaring Mercury starts today, and since Mars is yours, you’re going to feel the itch to say exactly what you’re thinking before you’ve thought it all the way through. The morning is actually fine — use it for the conversations that need to go well. By evening, the energy gets spikier and less forgiving, Aries. Not every thought needs an audience today.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

If there’s a financial or relational conversation you’ve been putting off, this morning is the window — Mars squaring Mercury kicks in today, and it has a way of making sensitive topics go sideways fast. Pluto is still squaring Venus in the background, which means the pressure around love and money is already elevated, Taurus. Handle the important stuff before the afternoon gets away from you.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You just got out from under Saturn and Mars square Mercury starts today. Take a second to appreciate the whiplash. The good news is that Moon trine Mercury this morning gives you a brief window of actual communicative ease before the new aspect fully settles in. Use the morning for anything that requires diplomacy or precision, Gemini. The afternoon is a different situation entirely.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Today has a nice arc to it. The morning runs smoothly — Moon trine Mercury means communication flows and the emotional temperature is easy to work with. By evening, the Moon slides into Pisces, which is water-sign territory, Cancer. After two days of that cool, detached Aquarius energy, tonight is going to feel like taking your shoes off at the end of a long day.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Yesterday the season changed, and today you actually get to live in it. Libra Sun is a much more comfortable operating environment for you — social, generous, interested in the finer things. Mars sextile Sun means the energy is there to back it up. Just watch the mouth today, Leo — Mars squaring Mercury is making everyone a little more combustible than usual, and you’re not immune.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

One day. You got exactly one day of Mercury breathing easy before Mars decided to square it. For a sign that considers precise communication a baseline requirement, this one’s going to be annoying — Mars square Mercury is impulsive and loose with words in a way that makes Virgo’s eye twitch. Use the morning well, and extend a little extra grace today. To others and yourself.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

First full day of your season and Mars decides to square Mercury — an aspect that runs on impulsive, combative energy, which is the opposite of your natural setting. Nobody is more capable of keeping things from blowing up when everyone else is itching for a fight, Libra. Today that’s not a weakness; it’s an actual advantage. Be the one who doesn’t take the bait.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Three days into Pluto opposing Mars, and the picture is probably getting clearer. This isn’t a fluke or a bad week — it’s a sustained push toward something that needs to change, and the sooner you stop resisting the premise, the easier it gets. Mars squaring Mercury today adds a communication edge to it, Scorpio. Choose your words like you mean them, not like you’re venting.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You already have a reputation for saying exactly what you think the moment you think it, and Mars squaring Mercury today makes that impulse harder to override. Saturn trine Jupiter is in its final days too, which means the structural support backing your bigger ideas is winding down. Lock things in while you can, Sagittarius — and think before you speak today. Seriously.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The window for turning ambition into actual structure is closing — Saturn trine Jupiter wraps up in a matter of days, and that cooperative energy between expansion and discipline doesn’t come around all that often. If there’s something you’ve been meaning to formalize, commit to, or build on, Wednesday is a better day for it than Thursday will be, Capricorn. Don’t wait on this one.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Moon has been in your sign since Monday and moves on this evening — a natural transition point. Before it does, Mars squaring Mercury puts a volatile charge into communication today, and since Uranus is your planet, that energy runs through your circuit board first. Think twice before firing off, Aquarius. The idea is probably good. The delivery needs more work than usual.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Two days of the cosmos asking your ideas to justify themselves, and tonight the Moon slides into your sign and the whole atmosphere finally exhales. Neptune trining Mars is still running underneath it all, which means the inspiration that’s been building since Monday hasn’t gone anywhere, Pisces. Let tonight be a reset — reconnect with what you’re actually trying to build here.

Pisces monthly horoscope