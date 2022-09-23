Daily Horoscope: September 24, 2022

Venus in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces at 4:51 AM, inspiring a hugely romantic and creative atmosphere—but insecurities may arise and we might feel especially tender at this time. If things haven’t worked out the way we imagined, we might feel especially disappointed at this moment.

Make time to connect with good friends and enjoy beautiful art. It’s a lovely moment to forgive ourselves and others, but it’s also an opportunity to be honest about what’s working and what isn’t. We could feel unclear about things at this time, so be patient, and make decisions on another day when things might be more certain. Folks feel impatient as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini at 1:51 PM, but may be willing to try things in a totally new way as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 3:17 PM.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Slow down and rest as Venus in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces: Reconnect with your body and maybe indulge in a spa day. The moon in Virgo squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini, bringing you a boost in energy, but be careful not to overload your schedule.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The fantasies you have about your social circle may collide with the reality of the situation today as your ruling planet Venus in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Reflect on your wishes for the future, and give yourself space to dream about the seemingly impossible as the moon mingles with electric Uranus.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You might feel frustrated about your career or future as Venus in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, especially if a collaboration or a creative project isn’t going as planned. Be gentle with yourself today, slow down, and don’t let your imagination run away from you. Connect with friends who help you stay down-to-earth! Make time to explore your creative process and give things time if you feel stuck.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You might be managing miscommunications today as Venus in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Be careful not to jump to conclusions or let your imagination run away from you. Exciting social connections can form as the moon in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Not everything we invest time and energy into will work out the way we expect, and we may be reminded of this today as Venus in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. But that doesn’t mean we should give up on our dreams! The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring exciting developments at work.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You might contend with feelings of disappointment in your relationships today as Venus in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Try not to indulge in extremes: There’s no reason to lose all hope and become a pessimist just because one thing didn’t turn out as you expected! Unexpected surprises and opportunities may arise as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Venus in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which could find you managing a confusing schedule today. The moon in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, perhaps putting you in an impatient mood, but unexpected help may come as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Venus in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which can find you contending with confusing feelings regarding your social life. Find ways to stay grounded, and connect with friends who understand you and make you laugh. The moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus, and you may be connecting with someone unexpected.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Venus in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which could find you feeling nostalgic and a bit sensitive today. Make time to focus on emotional self care. Slow down and rest! Your partners may be particularly busy or impatient as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, but if you can be direct about your needs, they could be eager to take on any challenges you bring their way!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Be mindful with your words today: Venus in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which could make for miscommunications. People may be particularly sensitive at this time. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing some unexpected thrills.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Something you invested time, energy, or other resources into may not be working out as you imagined as Venus in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces—but that doesn’t mean future projects won’t work out! Learn what you can from this experience! The moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, perhaps finding you shaking things up at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Venus in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your sign, Pisces, finding you working through complicated emotions in your relationships. You’re figuring out what’s just been a fantasy and what’s for real. Intriguing ideas can be shared as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.