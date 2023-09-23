Daily Horoscope: September 24, 2023

Surprising feelings could be shared as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 7:27 AM. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 1:03 PM, inspiring creativity and putting people in a sensitive yet understanding mood.

The moon meets Pluto in Capricorn at 4:05 PM, which can find us connecting with powerful emotions: We may feel totally consumed by our passions, but the vibe is cooler and detached as the moon enters Aquarius at 7:29 PM. The moon connects with the sun in Libra at 10:26 PM, encouraging connection.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus can turn to friendship today as the moon enters Aquarius, and you could find yourself reconnecting with friends or enjoying a new social scene. This may be a great time to explore a new hobby, too.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your attention can turn to your career today as the moon enters Aquarius. You may be winning an award or some recognition, or simply feeling especially popular!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, perhaps finding you making travel plans or focusing hard on your school work. An inspiring discussion can also take place.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius today, which could find you and your partners (in love or business) sorting out financial issues. You may also be cutting ties with the past in some significant way.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection and communication. This is an exciting time to meet new people or have a meaningful conversation with an established partner.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius today, which can find you reworking your schedule, reorganizing your space, or bringing some sort of upgrade to your day-to-day life. A brilliant life hack can be discovered!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! You might attend an exciting celebration at this time, too. The moon in Aquarius asks you to get clear on what truly makes you happy—it’s time to commit to having more of what you love in your life!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, dear Scorpio. You could be rearranging things at home or bringing in an upgrade of some kind. You might also reconnect with the past in some significant way.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Communication gets a boost today as the moon enters Aquarius. You might take a cool, scientific look at a situation. This is a productive time for research or taking care of paperwork!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your focus turns to finances today as the moon enters Aquarius. A brilliant new idea about how to organize your things or build more wealth and security in your life could arrive!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Aquarius! This is a wonderful time to connect with your feelings, express yourself, and focus on self care. Spend time with a group of people who inspire you, or travel someplace unexpected and exciting.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. You may connect with your inner voice in a deep way today, or feel inspired to explore your spirituality.