Daily Horoscope: September 24, 2024

A waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Jupiter under Gemini, putting our desire to grow and urge to maintain familiarity at direct odds with one another. Chiron retrograde’s sextile with this lunar-planetary conjunction indicates the things we’re failing to release have to do with past hurt or fears. As Mercury and Neptune retrograde strengthen their opposition, the stars shine an unflattering light on familiar behaviors, habits, and relationships. Indeed, perhaps our comfort zones aren’t as comfy as we thought.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

On rare occasions, the universe gives us what we want. But more often than not, the cosmos prioritize what we need. As Chiron forms a sextile with a Jupiter-Moon conjunction under your sign and Gemini, the stars remind us that progress doesn’t come without discomfort. Based on the square between Mars and Makemake, it looks like the right choice is also the toughest.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With your ruling planet, Venus, and instinctual Haumea in conjunction and a trine between Uranus retrograde and Mercury under your sign and Virgo, all celestial signs point to increased clarity, better communication, and keener intellect. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here to get your point across and, perhaps more importantly, fully understand others’ perspectives, too.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As Jupiter and a waning gibbous Moon conjoin under your sign, the need to release and the desire to hold on battle it out in your psyche. Evolving requires us to leave certain things behind. Luckily, a trine between Mercury and Uranus retrograde indicates that as unexpected as these revelations might feel, their purpose will reveal itself to you soon.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The cognitive dissonance presented by the square between Mars and Makemake under your sign and Libra is coming to a head as the waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Jupiter under Gemini. The stars are placing you at a celestial crossroads, Cancer. You can either take the easy route, knowing it’s the wrong path. Or you can bear the temporary discomfort of taking the harder, correct one.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun forms two weak aspects with major planetary players. The first is a square with Mars under Cancer. The second is a trine with Uranus retrograde under Taurus. This alignment indicates greater struggle in areas of passion, self-assertion, and leadership. Indeed, with Uranus’ chaotic energy in the mix, the stars seem to suggest you let others take the lead today.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury forms a tense opposition with Neptune retrograde in your ruling planet’s final days under your sign. No-nonsense, pragmatic Mercury directly clashes with Neptune’s whimsical, dreamy state. But a coinciding trine between Mercury and Uranus retrograde suggests this change of pace might be a good thing after all. Don’t be so quick to brush off your wishful thinking, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As your ruling planet, Venus, continues its conjunction with instinctual Haumea, the square between Makemake and Mars under your sign and Cancer holds steady. More often than not, the most difficult decisions we face are ones where we know the solution. We just don’t like what it is. Nevertheless, the stars are outlining a clear path of action for you to take.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Venus and Haumea conjoin on the cusp of Libra and your sign, sharpening your instincts and deepening your perception of the outside world. As frustrating as this path of personal development has felt, you mustn’t allow yourself to settle out of exasperation. Just because a romantic or financial opportunity arises doesn’t mean you should take it without asking any questions.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

There’s only so much forward movement you can make when you’re dragging your past experiences, pain, and misconceptions behind you. As the waning gibbous Moon conjoins with your ruling planet, Jupiter, under Gemini, the stars urge you to be open to new ideas and perspectives—namely, the idea that the things you thought were helping you might actually be doing the opposite.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The square between Ceres and Makemake continues under your sign and Libra, respectively. Paired with Saturn retrograde’s ongoing flight through Pisces, the cosmos have been dredging up difficult questions surrounding spirituality and emotional well-being. Instead of focusing on how you can be the most productive, the stars urge you to pay attention to how you can attain inner peace.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A harmonious trine between Uranus retrograde and Mercury under Taurus and Virgo, two Earth-ruled signs, is offering some much-needed grounding for your wildest, loftiest dreams. Mercury’s intellectual, problem-solving nature fleshes out Uranus’ more fantastical, airy ideas, repackaging them in new, pragmatic ways that can help you turn these ambitions into a new reality.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

An opposition between your ruling planet, Neptune, and Mercury leaves no room for rose-colored thinking and misguidance. Unfortunately, you’ve passed the “ignorance is bliss” phase. Now that you know, the stars encourage you to do something about these revelations. What’s the point of paying attention to your surroundings if you don’t do anything about what you see?

