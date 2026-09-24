Daily Horoscope: September 24, 2026

The morning is a little scrappy — Moon squaring Uranus puts a restless, unpredictable charge into the early hours that doesn’t quite know where to go. Give it some room and hold off on anything major until it passes. By afternoon, the whole thing opens up: Moon trine Venus is warm, connective, and good for just about everything the morning wasn’t. The Moon in Pisces all day keeps things intuitive and feeling-forward, Stargazer, which pairs well with Saturn trine Jupiter’s final push toward turning big ideas into actual commitments. Neptune opposing the Sun is building toward its peak, so keep one foot on the ground even when everything feels like it’s flowing. The afternoon delivers.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

The morning runs a little hot with Moon squaring Uranus, but by midday the atmosphere moves in your favor — Moon trine Venus opens up something warmer and more cooperative than the week has offered so far. Neptune is still trining Mars, which means the drive you’ve got right now has inspiration behind it. Thursday is a good day to put that combination to work, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

This afternoon is yours — Moon trine Venus is the most favorable aspect Venus has seen all week, and for a sign that runs on beauty, comfort, and emotional connection, that’s a window to actually use. Pluto is still squaring Venus in the background, but today it’s outnumbered. Let Thursday be the day you actually enjoy something for a change, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mars squaring Mercury is still running, and the morning adds a restless, unpredictable charge on top of it with Moon squaring Uranus. By afternoon, Moon trine Venus settles things into something warmer — better for conversation, better for connection, better for anything that requires a little finesse. Save the important exchanges for after lunch, Gemini. The day improves as it goes.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon in Pisces today is the emotional environment you’ve been waiting for all week — intuitive, feeling-forward, and actually in your wheelhouse. The morning has a slightly restless charge with the Moon squaring Uranus, but by afternoon, the Moon trine Venus opens up something warm and connective. Lean into the people and creative work that feed you today, Cancer. The energy is behind it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Confidence is usually your default setting, but Neptune opposing your Sun is peaking tomorrow, and today you might find that self-assurance feels a little harder to locate than usual. Inspiration and wishful thinking look nearly identical right now — and Leo more than most needs to know which one they’re actually working with. Stay anchored to what you know. It gets clearer soon.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mars squaring Mercury is still in full swing, and for a sign that considers precision a non-negotiable, the impulsive communication energy floating around right now is a lot to manage. The afternoon gives you a breather — Moon trine Venus brings some warmth and ease into the day. Channel the morning’s restless energy into something physical or creative, Virgo, and save the detail work for later.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Thursday afternoon delivers — Moon trine Venus is exactly the relational warmth that Libra season promised when it opened this week. The intensity Venus in Scorpio has been adding to everything gets to work in your favor today, deepening connection rather than complicating it. Lean into the people you actually want to be around, Libra. This is what your season is supposed to feel like.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

All the intensity this week has been building toward something, and Thursday afternoon gives you a glimpse of what that is. Moon trine Venus — with Venus in your sign — opens up a window of emotional depth and connection that actually feels good rather than loaded. Pluto opposing Mars is still running underneath it all, Scorpio, but today the transformation starts to make sense.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Saturn trine Jupiter has two days left, and Thursday is the day to treat that seriously. The structural support backing your bigger ambitions is still there right now — use it. Moon trine Venus this afternoon means people are warmer, more receptive, more willing to say yes than they’ve been all week, Sagittarius. The conditions are good. Put something solid into motion today.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You already know what needs doing, and Thursday has the drive and structure to make it happen — Saturn trine Jupiter is in its final stretch, and Capricorn doesn’t need to be told twice about a closing window. What’s less expected is Moon trine Venus this afternoon, bringing a warmer, more human side to the day. Productivity and pleasure aren’t mutually exclusive, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The morning has a restless, slightly off-kilter energy to it — Moon squaring Uranus puts an unpredictable charge into the day right out of the gate, and since Uranus is yours, you’re going to feel that disruption first. By afternoon, Moon trine Venus settles things into something warmer and more cooperative. Let the morning be what it is, Aquarius, and save your best thinking for later.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Moon in your sign all day makes Thursday feel like it was built for you — intuitive, emotionally alive, running on exactly the frequency you operate best on. Moon trine Venus this afternoon adds warmth on top of that. Neptune opposing the Sun peaks tomorrow, Pisces, and the dreamy pull is already strong. Stay tethered to what’s actually happening alongside what you’re feeling.

Pisces monthly horoscope