Daily Horoscope: September 25, 2021

The moon in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces at 3:23 AM, inspiring our imaginations—but watch out for an over-the-top energy as the moon clashes with Jupiter in Aquarius at 6:49 AM. The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:09 AM, stirring up intense emotions. Mars in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 5:50 PM, creating a productive, focused atmosphere. The moon enters air sign Gemini at 8:36 PM, encouraging us to ask questions.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars makes a supportive connection with Saturn today, which bodes well for building solid social connections and discussing commitments in your relationships. The moon enters Gemini, bringing information your way.

Taurus

It’s a productive day at work as action planet Mars makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn! The moon also enters Gemini, illuminating the financial sector of your chart.

Gemini

Mars and Saturn make a helpful connection today, and it’s a great time to plan a trip or organize a project you’re excited about. The moon enters your sign, Gemini, encouraging you to reflect on your emotional needs.

Cancer

Action planet Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn, creating a fantastic atmosphere for setting boundaries. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice and catch up on rest.

Leo

It’s a solid day for communication and strategizing as warrior planet Mars connects with serious Saturn. The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and encouraging you to connect with communities that share your passions and goals.

Virgo

Mars makes a constructive connection with Saturn, helping you tackle your to-do list. The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition.

Libra

Two of the most difficult planets, fiery Mars and strict Saturn, make a harmonious connection in the sky, creating an unexpectedly helpful atmosphere! It’s a great time to set boundaries and strategize. The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, encouraging communication.

Scorpio

Your ruling planet Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn, encouraging you to reflect on your boundaries and stand by your decisions. The moon enters Gemini, finding you reflecting on how you and your partners share money and other resources.

Sagittarius

It’s a fantastic time to set boundaries and discuss commitments as Mars connects with Saturn. The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Capricorn

Action planet Mars connects with your ruling planet Saturn, creating a majorly productive atmosphere at work. The moon enters Gemini, helping you get re-organized.

Aquarius

Warrior planet Mars connects with your ruling planet Saturn, creating a fantastic atmosphere for exploring opportunities and making future plans. The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Pisces

It can be difficult to reject an opportunity, but sometimes saying no sets you free! Mars and Saturn connect today, helping you set boundaries. The moon enters Gemini, bringing your focus to home and family.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.