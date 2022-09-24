Daily Horoscope: September 25, 2022

The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces at 1:10 AM, stirring up confusing feelings, but we feel more clear of what we want and value as the moon meets Venus in Virgo at 3:24 AM. The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 5:35 AM, inspiring change, and communication kicks up as the moon meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo at 8:49 PM.

The moon enters Libra at 12:43 PM, and the new moon in Libra arrives at 5:55 PM, inspiring a fresh start. People could be in the mood to connect and create compromise. The moon opposes Jupiter in Aries at 7:45 PM, inspiring big emotions: Keep the new moon in Libra, the zodiac sign of balance, in mind and avoid excess!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Today’s new moon in Libra activates the relationship sector of your chart, possibly finding you connecting with new partners, or engaging with the people you’re in established relationships with in a new way. It’s a powerful time for connection and collaboration!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

There’s a new moon in Libra today, activating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, making it a powerful time to try a new habit, rearrange your schedule, or start a new project.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Today’s new moon in fellow air sign Libra can find you exploring a new creative project, flirting with a new crush, or exploring your connection with an established romantic partner. Exciting opportunities could be on the horizon!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Your focus can be on your home and family life during today’s new moon in Libra. This is a lovely time to connect with loved ones and entertain at home. You could feel inspired to spruce up your space and redecorate, or you may even be moving or considering a relocation!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Today’s new moon in Libra activates the communication sector of your chart, Leo. A new discussion could be taking place, new ideas and plans may be shared. You might be connecting with your neighbors at this time.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your focus can be on finances today thanks to the new moon in Libra: You may be reworking your budget, engaged in negotiations, raising your rates, or taking a new approach to themes like wealth and security. You could be reorganizing your belongings.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

There’s a new moon in your zodiac sign today, Libra! New moons are periods of renewal, making it an exciting time for you to reconnect with yourself, make new introductions, and plan new goals.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Today’s new moon in Libra encourages you to slow down and rest. If your schedule doesn’t allow enough time for you to recharge, consider how you can create more space for yourself to unwind.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

There’s a new moon in Libra today, activating the friendship sector of your chart. You could be exploring a new social circle or connecting with a group or community that shares your passions. A new wish or hope may arise for you at this time!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Today’s new moon in Libra activates the sector of your chart that rules your career, and an exciting achievement can be made at this time, or you might be strategizing how you’ll reach your next goal!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Today’s new moon in fellow air sign Libra can find you exploring exciting new opportunities! You could be making new travel plans or exploring a new topic you’re interested in studying. This may be an exciting time to publish your ideas or share news.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

There’s a new moon in Libra today, which can find you inspired to clear the air if there have been unresolved issues between you and a friend or partner. You may be settling a debt at this time. You’re ready to resolve past issues so you can move forward!