Daily Horoscope: September 25, 2023

Mercury in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:10 AM, inspiring a productive atmosphere for communication: People are eager to share ideas and are feeling optimistic! However, exaggerations can be made, even by the most well meaning people. Still, this is an excellent time to network and get conversations going. The moon in Aquarius squares off with Jupiter at 7:49 PM, inspiring generosity and good will.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for September!

Aries glyph

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Exciting discussions about money take place as the Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus. You could also become involved with an exciting new project at this time.

Taurus glyphs

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

An exciting invitation might appear in your inbox as Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus. A fun celebration could take place! Good news may arrive. A flirtatious energy flows.

Gemini glyph

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Virgo, connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for talking about your feelings. You might feel particularly connected to your inner voice at this time, too. Creativity flows easily!

Cancer glyph

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode well for your social life. Exciting friendships could be struck at this time! This may also be a productive time for communication. People are thinking big!

Leo glyph

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode well for discussions about money and your career! The mood is optimistic and easygoing; people are flexible and eager to collaborate.

Virgo glyph

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Exciting news from afar could arrive as your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently in your sign, connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Exciting travel plans can be made! A big idea may inspire you!

Libra glyph

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you having a deep and emotional conversation. A communication breakthrough could take place. Minds may be very open at this time.

Scorpio glyph

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Communication within your partnerships flow easily today as Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Good news may come! This could also be an excellent time to meet new people.

Sagittarius glyph

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, which can find you having an exciting discussion about your career. Good news may be on the way! Your popularity gets a big boost.

Capricorn glyph

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which could mean that communication flows quickly and easily. This is a great time to suggest a plan or to ask questions. Inspiring news may come your way!

Aquarius glyphs

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode well for conversations about building security and comfort in your life, dear Aquarius. Good news about money or your living situation could arrive.

Pisces glyph

Pisces:  February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury in your opposite sign Virgo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, which is fantastic for communication within your relationships. The mood is open-minded and easygoing. Good news may arrive!

