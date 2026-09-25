Daily Horoscope: September 25, 2026

Some weeks end with a bang. This one ends with Neptune opposing the Sun at full strength and the Moon still in Pisces, which means Friday has a soft, slightly surreal quality to it — everything feels a little more significant than it probably is. Lean into it, just don’t make any major moves based on it. Jupiter sextile Mercury is also closing out today, Stargazer, and it’s been keeping big ideas well-grounded all week, so give it one last good run before it goes. Use the earlier hours for anything requiring a clear head and actual follow-through. Neptune takes full hold of the evening either way. Friday knows what it is.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Neptune opposing the Sun hits exact today, and with Neptune already trining Mars, your drive and your daydreams are basically running on the same frequency right now. That’s a good feeling — but Friday isn’t the day to make the big move based on it. Let the inspiration build, Aries. The week ahead is a better place to put it into action than tonight.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Yesterday’s warmth was good, but Neptune opposing the Sun today has a way of making everything look more appealing than it actually is — especially anything involving love or money. Pluto is still squaring Venus in the background, keeping the pressure on. Enjoy the end of the week without making any major calls about where things stand, Taurus. Some things can wait until Monday.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter sextile Mercury closes out today, which means the window for big, expansive thinking that actually goes somewhere is open for the last time in a while. Mars is still squaring Mercury and making communication spikier than usual, but Jupiter is the stronger story on Friday. Make your move, Gemini — whatever you’ve been building toward this week. Tomorrow that tailwind is gone.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Neptune opposing the Sun peaks today, and with the Moon still in Pisces amplifying everything, Cancer is going to absorb all of it. Friday has a feel-everything quality that suits you, but don’t mistake the feeling for a signal. Some of what comes up is solid intuition, Cancer. Some of it is just Neptune talking. The difference will be clearer by Monday.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Today is the peak of Neptune opposing your Sun, which means if Thursday felt a little unmoored, Friday doubles down on that. The move here isn’t to push through it — it’s to let the week decompress without making anything official. Uranus and Pluto are still trining your Sun, Leo, which means the bigger picture is solid. Neptune is just asking for a day off.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

It’s been a week for Mercury, and Friday is a decent place to wrap it up. Jupiter sextile Mercury closes out today — use it to tie up anything that needs a thoughtful conversation before the weekend. Mars square Mercury is still in the mix, but easier to navigate when Jupiter’s got your back, Virgo. Take the win and go enjoy your Friday.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Libra already has a tendency to see things as they could be rather than as they are, and Neptune opposing the Sun at full strength today is not helping with that. The whole day has a rose-colored, slightly unreal quality to it. Enjoy it — just hold off on any big relationship or financial calls until the weekend gives you a clearer head.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Five days into Pluto opposing Mars, the picture was starting to get clearer — then Neptune peaks today and blurs it again. Frustrating, but temporary. Scorpio is built for sitting with uncertainty longer than most, and Friday is asking for patience over action. Let the weekend do some of the heavy lifting. Come back to it Monday with fresh eyes.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter sextile Mercury wraps up today, so the big-thinking energy you’ve had all week is still fully running on Friday — use it while you can. The catch is that Neptune peaking makes everything feel possible in a way that isn’t always accurate. Trust the ideas already in motion, Sagittarius. Anything brand new that arrives tonight can wait until Monday for a second look.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

While most signs are going to spend Friday lost in their feelings with Neptune peaking, Capricorn’s natural resistance to dreamy, unfocused energy is actually an asset today. Stay grounded and get things done — Saturn trine Jupiter still has one day left, and you’re better positioned than most right now to use it. Let everyone else float, Capricorn. This one’s yours.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Neptune peaking on a Pisces Moon day means the emotional volume is turned all the way up, which isn’t exactly Aquarius’s preferred frequency. Uranus trining the Sun keeps the intellectual current running underneath all of it. Aquarius is better equipped than most to stay curious instead of overwhelmed on a day like this. Let it wash over you. The weekend will do the sorting.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet is at full strength today, and the Moon is in your sign — Friday was made for Pisces. The whole week built toward this kind of openness, and today it’s all the way there. Keep one foot on the ground, though. Neptune at full tilt is your element, but there’s a difference between inspired and checked out. You know which one to be.

Pisces monthly horoscope