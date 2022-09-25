Daily Horoscope: September 26, 2022

Venus in Virgo makes a harmonious connection with Pluto in Capricorn at 1:46 AM, inspiring the sort of passion that leaves us feeling transformed! Mercury retrograde in Virgo meets Venus at 1:59 PM, finding us making an important discovery about what’s truly important to us.

The sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries at 3:33 PM, inspiring optimism and generosity. The moon in Libra makes supportive connections with Mars in Gemini at 10:54 PM, encouraging determination and confidence, and then Saturn in Aquarius at 11:44 PM, urging us to set boundaries and focus on our responsibilities.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Venus in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn and meets Mercury retrograde, which can bode very well for your career and productivity, as you’re feeling valued and confident about what how want to spend your time. The sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in your sign, Aries, inspiring optimism and fun!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Virgo, connects with Pluto in Capricorn and meets Mercury retrograde today, making for a hugely passionate and creative atmosphere! The sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries: Don’t take on more responsibilities than your schedule has room for; leave time for relaxation, too.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Important shifts can take place at home and in your relationships as Venus in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn and meets your ruling planet Mercury, which is retrograde. The sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, inspiring fun, romance, and creativity!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Meaningful discussions can take place today as Venus in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn and meets Mercury retrograde. The sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, finding you feeling especially ambitious! Exciting opportunities may arise.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

There can be exciting developments in your career or new approaches to finance as Venus in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn and meets Mercury retrograde. The sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, finding you involved in an inspiring discussion.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Venus in your sign, Virgo, connects with Pluto in Capricorn and meets Mercury retrograde, which can find you rediscovering something you’re excited about. Passion, romance, and creativity flow! The sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries which, finding you having intriguing discussions about wealth!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You could be reconnecting with yourself emotionally as Venus in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn and meets Mercury retrograde. Make time to rest and recharge. The sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, which can find you forming exciting social connections or engaging on a deeper level with your partners.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Venus in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Pluto, now in Capricorn, and meets Mercury retrograde, which can find you having particularly meaningful conversations. The sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, encouraging you to focus on relaxation and rest.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Venus in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn and meets Mercury retrograde which can find you making important realizations about your goals, career, and finances, and the sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring fun, creativity, and romance!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Venus in fellow earth sign Virgo connects with Pluto, in your sign, Capricorn, and meets Mercury retrograde, which might bring profound transformation to your life! Creativity and passion flow. The sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, inspiring optimism and generosity.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Venus in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn and meets Mercury retrograde, which can find you connecting with your emotions in a deep and meaningful way. Inspiring changes could be taking place. Great ideas may be shared as the sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Meaningful conversations and deep emotional transformation can take place today as Venus in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn and meets Mercury retrograde. The sun in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, finding you having an exciting conversation about themes like wealth or security!